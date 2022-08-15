Notebook: Kansas Mauls Monday

The Rock Chalkboard

"I felt like it was the perfect fit," Phelps said. "I've never been this far from home, so it was a lot to adapt to, but my mom said I could do it because where I'm from, I'm a product of my environment and I can adapt to anything if I put my mind to it."

Jared Casey earns Kansas football scholarship

Kansas football tight end Jared Casey has been put on scholarship, he told local media on Saturday. Casey had an impactful redshirt freshman season in 2021, which included him catching the game-winning two-point conversion against Texas. Heading into the 2022 season, Casey has four years of playing eligibility remaining.

Eraser Dust

Violence, hunger and fear: Afghanistan under the Taliban

A year ago Monday, a ragtag army of extremists swept into Kabul without firing a shot after having seized most of Afghanistan. After spending trillions on military and humanitarian aid, the two-decade U.S.-led international campaign to remake the desperately poor and violence-ridden country was over.

Iran blames Salman Rushdie and supporters for his stabbing | CNN

“Regarding the attack on Salman Rushdie, we do not consider anyone other than [Rushdie] and his supporters worth of blame and even condemnation,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a televised news conference Monday, marking the country’s first public reaction to the incident.

FBI search of Mar-a-Lago raises critical national security questions: Sources - ABC News

Officials acknowledged these critical questions need to be addressed because the material, in theory, would be of great value to foreign adversaries and even allies. Interviews with Trump administration officials are anticipated and authorities may even check for fingerprints to see if that provides insight into who had access.

Brittney Griner: Defense team appeals verdict sentencing her to 9 years on drug smuggling | CNN

The US State Department maintains Griner is wrongfully detained, and her case has raised concerns she is being used as a political pawn in Russia’s war against Ukraine. US officials have offered a potential prisoner swap with Russia to try to bring her home safely.

Live updates: Latest news on Russia and the war in Ukraine

The U.S., U.K., EU and other countries issued a statement on Sunday urging Russia to withdraw its troops from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, saying their presence there “poses a great danger” to international tenets regarding nuclear safety and security.

Kalispell Council to vote on $115 million budget | Daily Inter Lake

Most of the increase comes from $3 million in American Rescue Plan funds awarded to the city after the preliminary budget was compiled. An additional roughly $1 million was added to pay for increased bonding for the IMG storage tank and well project.

Whitefish Huckleberry Days Art Festival had over 100 vendors with big variety

Huckleberry festivals are abundant throughout the state this time of year. The huckleberry season is only about a month long and these festivals are a way to celebrate one of the unique things Montana has to offer. Locals not only use the berries for food, but they also know where there are huckleberries, there are bears.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Drama galore as epic battle ends even

LONDON — Chelsea and Tottenham played out a pulsating 2-2 draw in a classic London derby at Stamford Bridge, as tempers flared on the pitch, on the sidelines between Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte and pretty much everywhere else as Spurs snatched a point in the 96th minute.

Polio virus reappears in rich economies, exposing gaps in immunisation | Financial Times

For much of the 20th century, polio, which is short for poliomyelitis, was one of the most feared childhood diseases, killing and disabling tens of thousands of people every year. But vaccine development in the 1950s and a global campaign against the disease that began in 1988 slashed the number of infections to just 175 cases by 2019 and reduced the number of countries where it is endemic to two — Pakistan and Afghanistan.