KU Sports Calendar for the Week of August 15, 2022

“Don’t explain your philosophy. Embody it.”

By TimReddin
Syndication: The Oklahoman NATHAN J FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Looking Ahead (August 15 through August 21)

Thursday:

Women’s Soccer v Ohio State, Rock Chalk Park 7:00, Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Friday:

Women’s Volleyball v Drake (Exhibition), Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena 6:30

Sunday:

Women’s Soccer v Northwestern, Rock Chalk Park 1:00, Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Looking Back (August 8 through 14)

Wednesday:

Women’s Soccer drops exhibition to Arkansas at Rock Chalk Park 6-0 while playing many newcomers

Posts of interest from Olympic and club sports:

