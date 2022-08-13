The Daily Mauling: 8.13.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self visits KU football practice, believes Jayhawks are 'gaining on it' in quest to climb Big 12 ladder | Tale of the Tait | KUsports.com Mobile

“It’s chicken or the egg,” Self added. “Do you wait until (they) win until you come or do you come to help them win? I think the latter’s definitely the way this program needs it in order to build it quicker.”

Lance Leipold says incoming transfers will work with the starters 'when they earn it'

On one hand, KU has a 14-man transfer class that ranks No. 21 nationally and an additional six junior college newcomers. KU needed for capable players on the roster and the staff added just that with many of the newcomers. Of the 20 transfers who joined the team in 2022, only eight were with the program during the spring. That means 12 players are practicing with the team for the first time during preseason camp. Several of these players are expected to play a big role — or even start — this fall, too.

Lance Leipold breaks down the good, bad from Kansas football's first preseason scrimmage

For Leipold and his staff the scrimmage served as an opportunity to measure the progress of the first week-plus of preseason camp. It also served as an evaluation tool for the integration process of KU’s 20 transfers, 12 of whom arrived in Lawerence over the summer, meaning camp is their first time playing on the field with their teammates in an official capacity. Furthermore, the staff could also evaluate the progress of some underclassmen who could compete for playing time this fall.

WATCH: KU offensive line coach Scott Fuchs, Armaj Reed-Adams and Michael Ford break down position room

Scott Fuchs has plenty of continuity in his offensive line room heading into the 2022 season. KU returns starters in tackles Earl Bostick and Bryce Cabeldue and interior linemen in Michael Ford and Mike Novitsky. KU lost starting offensive lineman Malik Clark over the offseason after he finished his college eligibility last year. Armaj Reed-Adams is expected to step into a starting role to round out the first five.

Eraser Dust

Trump's Mar-a-Lago, a security 'nightmare' that housed classified documents | Reuters

"It's a nightmarish environment for a careful handling of highly classified information," said a former U.S. intelligence officer. "It's just a nightmare."

House passes Inflation Reduction Act, a Biden win for health, climate

It now heads to Biden, who is expected to sign it into law next week after months of negotiations between moderate and progressive Democrats, who ultimately reached an agreement late last month.

Liam Gallagher shares 'Diamond In The Dark' remix by DJ Premier

“I have always been a huge fan of remixing songs,” he explained in a statement. “To get an opportunity to make one over Liam’s incredible vocal sound and style guided me to making it bounce high like a rubber ball filled with too much air.”

Actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash | Anne Heche | The Guardian

“Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Loner gunman who attacked FBI office was Navy vet who drove fast and was devoted to Donald Trump

A Pennsylvania native, Shiffer registered as a Republican wherever he lived, records show. He did not appear to be married or have children. But he was a devoted follower of former President Donald Trump.

In rare move, school librarian fights back in court against conservative activists

Nationwide, school districts have been bombarded by conservative activists and parents over the past year demanding that books with sexual references or that discuss racial conflict, often by authors of color or those who are LGBTQ, be purged from campuses. Those demands have slowly moved toward public libraries in recent months.

Whitefish celebrates 33rd annual Huckleberry Days Arts Festival | KECI

“I think folks really like seeing the type of vendors we have here, which are all original artist, there’s nothing here that you’ll find in one of box stores or that you’ll find online. These are all made by the folks sitting here in the booths selling it so they can tell you about the product, where it came from, why they do it, what their passion is. It’s a really cool event,” said Kevin Gartland, Executive Director of the Whitefish Chamber of Commerce.

L.A. Shelter Frustrated by Kanye, Please Deliver What You Promised

Kanye got all inspirational Friday, posting this on IG ... "look to the homeless as the biggest inspiration for all design." It's unclear what he meant, but it resurfaces some of the promises the rapper made last year, when he visited the Mission and vowed to use his companies to help the homeless get jobs, education and housing.

Rusty Deshaun Watson heavily booed in ugly preseason debut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Deshaun Watson apologized before his preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns and then got an earful from opposing fans.

Sturgeon moon – the last supermoon of the year – captured in spectacular photos around the world - CBS News

This Sturgeon moon is considered to be the fourth supermoon in a row after the Buck moon in July, Strawberry moon in June and Flower moon in May. A supermoon refers to a full moon when the moon is within 90% of perigee – its closet approach to Earth.

Polio Is In New York, So Now People Are Texting Their Parents Asking If They Are Vaccinated

As if we don't already have enough to deal with, the announcement Friday that the virus that causes the potentially deadly disease polio was detected in New York wastewater has sent a lot of people scrambling to find out if they have been vaccinated. And that meant a whole lot of text messages to moms.

Weekend Question

What is the regional art style where you live? For example, in Montana you mainly see painting and sculptures of elk, wolves, and cowboys. What is the style where you live?