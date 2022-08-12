Notebook: Kansas Picks Up QB Commitment

The Rock Chalkboard

22 Days Until Kansas Football: K-Uniform Report, First Half Predictions - Blue Wings Rising

Kansas football is quickly approaching and wouldn't you know it, KU has about a hundred* possible uniform combinations for the upcoming season.

*I haven't actually checked, but it's got to be close.

QB Kasen Weisman commits to Kansas, wants to 'build something' with Jayhawks | KUsports.com Mobile

Weisman, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound dual-threat prospect, shared his decision at his school, South Paulding High, about 20 miles west of Atlanta. He's the only quarterback in what is now a nine-player recruiting class for Kansas and holds more than 30 scholarship offers, including Cal, Colorado State, Hawaii, Tulane and UNLV.

38th annual Late Night in the Phog set for Oct. 14 at Allen Fieldhouse | KUsports.com Mobile

The Kansas men’s basketball program will officially usher in the 2022-23 for its adoring fans with the 38th annual Late Night in the Phog on Oct. 14.

After trusting coaches, Taiwan Berryhill becomes Kansas' 'most improved' linebacker | KUsports.com Mobile

Kansas linebackers coach Chris Simpson didn't hesitate when asked for an assessment on the development of junior Taiwan Berryhill.

"Most improved in the room, period," Simpson said Wednesday. "It's not even close, in my opinion."

Eraser Dust

FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago related to nuclear documents, sources say - The Washington Post

Experts in classified information said the unusual search underscores deep concern among government officials about the types of information they thought could be located at Mar-a-Lago.

House to vote Friday to pass Democrats' sweeping health care and climate bill | CNN Politics

The sweeping bill – named the Inflation Reduction Act – would represent the largest climate investment in US history and make major changes to health policy by giving Medicare the power for the first time to negotiate the prices of certain prescription drugs and extending expiring health care subsidies for three years. The legislation would reduce the deficit, be paid for through new taxes – including a 15% minimum tax on large corporations and a 1% tax on stock buybacks – and boost the Internal Revenue Service’s ability to collect.

CDC drops quarantine, screening, 6 feet spacing recommendations for COVID

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines Thursday, dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person.

Mom who confronted Alex Jones says he slipped her a note at trial - CNN Video

Scarlett Lewis, whose son was killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting, says Alex Jones slipped her an apology note in court

Anne Heche suffered brain injury and not expected to survive, according to family - ABC News

Anne Heche is not expected to survive the brain injury she suffered in a fiery car crash in Los Angeles and is being kept on life support to determine if her organs are viable, according to her family.

Clint Black’s ‘Mostly Hits & the Mrs.’ tour comes to Kalispell | Daily Inter Lake

Grammy‐winning Country superstar Clint Black and his wife Lisa Hartman Black are hitting the road again for year two of their “Mostly Hits & the Mrs.” Tour with special guest Lily Pearl Black. They will be making a stop at the Wachholz College Center on Dec. 8.

Social Security Recipients Set To Receive Major Increase In Monthly Benefits

Thanks to the high inflation reading for July, beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.

Large Dinosaur Predators – Such As T. rex – Evolved Different Eye Socket Shapes To Allow Stronger Bites

According to new research, large dinosaur predators, such as Tyrannosaurus rex, evolved different shapes of eye sockets to better deal with high bite forces.

Flathead County commissioners won't seek opt-out vote on retail marijuana | Daily Inter Lake

One day after inviting public input on the issue, Flathead County commissioners say they won’t take action on an opt-out vote regarding retail marijuana sales in the county.

Poll of the Day

Poll For those who would not wash a game worn jersey, which best represents your age? Under 30

30-39

40-49

50-59

over 60 vote view results 14% Under 30 (1 vote)

28% 30-39 (2 votes)

42% 40-49 (3 votes)

14% 50-59 (1 vote)

0% over 60 (0 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now