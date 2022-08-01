10 Most Important Returning Jayhawks for 2022: No. 5

Earl Bostick, Jr.

Position: Left Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 310

Hometown: Barnwell, SC

High School: Barnwell High School

247Sports Composite High School ranking: 2-star (2017)

- No. 2449 nationally

- No. 212 offensive tackle

- No. 43 in the state of South Carolina

Overview:

In high school, Earl played defensive line and tight end. He originally committed to Appalachian State, before switching his commitment to KU. During his freshman season at KU, he played in 10 games and started 4 at tight end. He had one receiving touchdown that season, scoring against Texas. Since his freshman year, he has been in the offensive lineman development program. He played sparingly in his sophomore season, seeing time mainly on special teams and a little action on the offensive line against Oklahoma State. In his junior year, he played only in the final four games and took it as his redshirt season. Bostick became a mainstay on the offensive line during his redshirt junior season. He played all nine games of the season and started 7 times. Most of his time came at right tackle, but by the end of the season, he had moved to the left side. Last season, he started all 12 games at left tackle.

Why 5?

For the offense to continue to develop into a competent and competitive unit, the offensive line must continue to perform no worse than last season. After giving up 43 sacks in 9 games two seasons ago, the offensive line only surrendered 16 sacks in 12 games last season. The money maker on the offensive line in the NFL is left tackle for a reason, they protect the quarterback’s blind side. Earl must protect Jalon’s and Jason’s blind side, helping prevent sacks, turnovers, and injuries to the quarterback. If Earl does that, KU’s offense has a chance to be better than it was at any point last season. Without Earl doing that, it could be another long season of watching the offense struggle.

