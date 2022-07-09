The Weekend Mauling: 7.9.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

KU freshman Ernest Udeh Jr. on first weeks in Lawrence: 'I just love it out here'

Ernest Udeh Jr. arrived in Lawrence back in June ready to hit the ground running in his collegiate career. Although KU fans will have to wait until Late Night in the Phog to see the former five-star recruit in action, a solid group of Bill Self Basketball Camp participants got the chance to see Udeh in person back in June. For the player and campers, it was just a glimpse of what it could be like when Udeh and KU basketball take the floor this fall.

College football realignment: How an 18-team Big 12 Conference would look

The Big 12 Conference is reportedly in "deep discussions" to add up to six teams from the Pac-12, expanding the college football realignment with the potential of a third super conference that falls in line with the SEC and Big Ten's recent additions.

Louisiana transfer, KU commit Lorenzo McCaskill receives strong 247Sports transfer grade

KU football added to its already strong transfer class last week, landing a commitment from Louisiana transfer Lorenzo McCaskill. The linebacker arrives in Lawrence with one season of eligibility remaining and a wealth of collegiate experience under his belt. At the time of his commitment, McCaskill did not have a 247Sports transfer rating, but that changed this week. Grant is now rated, along with 12 of KU's 13 transfer additions this spring. Overall, KU’s 13-man transfer class ranks No. 21 nationally and No. 4 in the Big 12, only trailing, Texas, Oklahoma and TCU.

56 Days Until Kansas Football: Rock Chalk Podcast - Previewing the Iowa State Cyclones - Blue Wings Rising

We started at looking at the latest on conference realignment before diving deep into the Iowa State roster. We looked at the schemes that Iowa State is expected to run and how the new personnel changes that. Then we dive into the defensive weaknesses before running through the schedule.

