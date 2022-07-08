Former Jayhawk Arrested

At around 3:00 Thursday morning, former Jayhawk guard Devonte' Graham was arrested in Raleigh, NC, his hometown, according to arrest records and first reported by TMZ Sports.

Per the TMZ Report, Graham was driving 63mph in a 40mph zone, and when pulled over for speeding, showed signs of inebriation. They've reported he had a BAC of .11, just over the legal limit of .08. He's due for his first court hearing July 22nd.

This is disappointing news, as Graham has been a fan favorite among Jayhawks, with the gregarious point guard most remembered for leading Kansas to the Final Four in 2018 as a senior, winning Big 12 Player of the Year in the process.

After being drafted early in the 2nd round by Charlotte, he blew up and exceeded expectations with a fantastic 2nd year in 2019-2020, scoring over 18ppg and shooting 37.3% from three. He continued that success through the end of his rookie contract with the Hornets, signing a 4 year, $47.3M contract prior to last season when he signed with the Pelicans.

For the 27-year-old Graham, this will likely result in a suspension and fine, but little else from the NBA as he has no known track record of similar behavior. Time will tell exactly what repercussions he faces from the criminal charge. Per North Carolina statute, this would appear to be the lowest level of DUI, a level V, which is "Punishable by a fine up to $200 and a minimum jail sentence of 24 hours and a maximum of 60 days. A judge can suspend the sentence but upon completion that the driver spend 24 hours in jail, perform 24 hours of community service or not operate a vehicle for 30 days." (North Carolina Department of Public Safety)