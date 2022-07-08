Kansas Football Transfer Report: Lorenzo McCaskill

Lorenzo McCaskill

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 220

Overview:

McCaskill signed a letter of intent to play with Cincinnati out of Southfield A &T High School in Detroit, MI. He never made it to Cincinnati. Just before enrolling, he received word from the Bearcats that he was a non-qualifier. As a result, he looked to the JUCO ranks and ended up at Holmes Community College in Goodman MS. After a season with the Bulldogs in which he recorded 106 tackles, he found a home with Louisiana. Lorenzo spent the last four seasons with the Ragin’ Cagins and in the last two seasons had 167 total tackles in 24 games played.

McCaskill is familiar with people inside the KU program. He was recruited out of high school by Buffalo including current KU staffer Chris Simpson. He knows two recent KU transfers, Kalon Gervin lived across the street from him and played on the same youth football team and Marvin Grant who also grew up in Detroit.

McCaskill just recently received his 247 Transfer Rating coming in at 88 and three stars. With that rating KU now has four transfers with 88 ratings: McCaskill, Ky Thomas, Lonnie Phelps, and Marvin Grant. Lorenzo has one year of eligibility remaining.

Potential Impact:

After entering the transfer portal Lorenzo said he was looking for a place he could play immediately. He has succeeded wherever he has been. I do think he will be a starter. He joins current or recent transfer linebackers Craig Young, Eriq Gilyard, and Rich Miller along with veteran linebackers Gavin Potter and Taiwan Berryhill as the main group getting playing time this season. By the time the Jayhawk play their second Big 12 conference game, I think the starters at linebacker will be Craig Young, Lorenzo McCaskill, and Rich Miller and they will be backed up by Taiwan Berryhill, Gavin Potter, and Eriq Gilyard.