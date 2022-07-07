Notebook: Jay Bilas Names Top 5 College Basketball Venues

The Rock Chalkboard

College basketball: Jay Bilas ranks nation's top 5 most storied venues

What Bilas says: "The traditions at Allen Fieldhouse with the Rock Chalk Jayhawk chant and the stuff they do just exudes, the history of the game just lives there. Those are my top 5, but there's a lot of room for argument there. There's so many great places. We're lucky in college hoops that we have so many unique venues that really don't compare to any other sport."

Kenny Logan named to Preseason All Big 12 team

KU football is represented on the 2022 Preseason All Big 12 team. Ahead of the conference’s media days next week the Big 12 released its preseason team on Wednesday afternoon. The team includes 29 total players, 13 coming on offense and defense and three coming on the special teams front. Senior safety Kenny Logan was named to the team as a defensive back.

July live evaluation period: Storylines to watch

For years, the month of July has been the most important month in high school basketball. For the longest time it was the best opportunity for college coaches to identify and chase targets and for players to play themselves on the radar. Because of the amount of time spent in the gym, recruiting situations and players for whom not much is known about tend to start to clear up. A lot can be learned by simply watching which guys the big dogs are locking in on.

Bill Self identifies KU players who could be selected in 2023 NBA Draft

“There's no telling who it is going to be but you got to start with Jalen,” Self said. “Jalen has gone through it. Jalen shot 26 [percent from 3] this year if he shoots 38 next year, he'll be a first round pick. I'm confident of that. So I think Jalen and I also think Kevin, even though we haven't coached Kevin yet. They're both guys that make good decisions to come back, because they both probably weren't exactly where they wanted to be. But I think with having a good year we'll be talking about those guys being potential first-round picks next year. And also obviously Gradey and MJ too, but I was just talking about the ones that have tested and coming back and now can take that big jump.”

58 Days to Kansas Football: Kenny Logan named to All-Big 12 Preseason Team - Blue Wings Rising

On Wednesday, the Big 12 released the Preseason All-Big 12 Teams as picked by media members. A total of 29 players were selected across the offense and defense, with every team except for the Texas Tech Red Raiders being represented by at least one player.

Eraser Dust

'Them's the breaks': Boris Johnson quits as UK prime minister | Reuters

Bowing to the inevitable as more than 50 ministers quit and lawmakers said he must go, an isolated and powerless Johnson said it was clear his party wanted someone else in charge.

How the Highland Park parade shooting unfolded: A marching band, then gunshots - The Washington Post

Witnesses recount harrowing struggles to survive that they’re still replaying in their head days later, trying to make sense of tragedy.

IRS audits: McCabe says IRS should be investigated over audits of him and Comey | CNN Politics

“It just defies logic to think that there wasn’t some other factor involved,” McCabe told CNN’s Laura Coates on “Don Lemon Tonight” of his purportedly random selection for the audit, which he characterized as an “incredibly rigorous” and “nerve-wracking” process.

Georgia Guidestones blown up: Early-morning explosion damages controversial monument - CBS News

A rural Georgia monument that some conservative Christians have criticized as satanic and that others have dubbed "America's Stonehenge" was bombed before dawn on Wednesday in an attack that turned one of its four granite panels into rubble.

An Oasis fan has recreated Don't Look Back In Anger with Noel Gallagher's 'Wonderwall guitar' at the original recording studio | MusicRadar

If you're an Oasis fan, James Hargreaves's YouTube channel is highly recommended viewing. A recent video outlines his pretty compelling theory that the band's second album (What's The Story) Morning Glory? and b-sides compilation The Masterplan were written by Noel Gallagher as a pair, documenting a period of the songwriter's life in chronological order, but now he's also taking his fandom to a whole new level.

Federal background check system in spotlight after Highland Park shooting | CNN Politics

“We know that in other countries people suffer from mental illness, they suffer from anger, maybe they play violent video games, but they can’t get their hands on these weapons of war and they can’t bring this kind of carnage to their hometowns,” Rotering said. “This has to stop.”

Kalispell woman sentenced to 5 years for trafficking meth in Flathead | KECI

A Kalispell woman who admitted to conspiring to traffic methamphetamine in the Flathead Valley after acknowledging she had planned to take possession of a two-pound package of the drug was sentenced today to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

'Everthing Must Go' sale at former Kalispell hotel

International Content Liquidations Project Manager Nicole Kabealo said items will be sold at an extremely low price including full beds as cheap as $29. (ed note - given the hotel and its reputation, very high chance this $29 full bed was used by a prostitute)

Elon Musk reportedly had twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis | CNN Business

Musk, who posted a tweet on May 24 saying “USA birth rate has been below min sustainable levels for ~50 years” and pinned it to the top of his more than 100 million-follower Twitter account, quietly fathered the children with Shivon Zilis, who works for Musk at the company which hopes to develop an implantable computer chip for the human brain, according to documents obtained by Business Insider.

Hayden Panettiere reveals past battle with addiction | CNN

Panettiere, now 32, was a fixture on television for more than a decade starting in 2006, when she landed a breakout role on NBC’s “Heroes.” She followed that up with a role opposite Connie Britton on country music drama “Nashville,” during which she calls “tough years” in a new interview with People.

“I could relate to a lot of those storylines like the alcoholism and postpartum depression. They hit close to home,” she told the magazine.

In addition to her struggles with alcohol abuse, she said she would also take opioids.

“My saving grace is that I couldn’t be messy while on set and working,” she said. “But things kept getting out of control [off set]. And as I got older, the drugs and alcohol became something I almost couldn’t live without.”

Report: Chicago exploring renovations, adding dome to Soldier Field

It’s unclear how much such renovations would cost, though it could reportedly be anywhere between $400 million to $1.5 billion.