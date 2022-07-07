Kansas Football Summer Enrollee Report: Dean Miller

Dean Miller

Position: Edge

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 225

Overview:

Miller is a junior college transfer for College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, CA. In eight games played he had 20 total tackles including 6 sacks. During the recruiting process, he received offers from Indiana, Oregon State, and Utah State. After taking his official visit to KU on May 16, he took an official visit to Indiana on May 26. He then took some time to evaluate how he felt and committed to KU on June 15. Dean will have 4 years to play 3.

Potential Impact:

I think Miller will use his redshirt this season. He may get into a few games this season to get a taste of playing at the Big 12 level, but I believe the staff sees him as a guy they can add 20 to 25 pounds to and retain his pass-rushing abilities. At 225 pounds, he is too light to be competitive over the long hall in the Big 12. But after a year of development and with a growing need at the position starting in 2023 he will be in the mix to get significant playing time starting in the 2023 season.