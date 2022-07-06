Kansas Football Summer Enrollee Report: Tristian Fletcher

Tristian Fletcher

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 215

Overview:

A late bloomer at the linebacker, Tristian did not even play the position until the second half of his senior season. In his short time playing the position, he was selected first-team and all-district. For his freshman year, Tristian went to Trinity Valley Community College where he played nine games and had 75 tackles. Originally committed to Sam Houston State, Fletcher committed to KU after they swooped in with a late offer. Tristian is another player transferring to KU with three years of eligibility remaining.

Potential Impact:

As a first-year player and starting only his second full season at the position, Tristian is another depth guy who will spend this season developing in Lance Liepold’s system. Like others coming to KU out of the JUCO ranks, significant contributions are not expected from Fletcher until at least the 2023 season.