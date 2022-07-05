Kansas Football Summer Enrollee Report: Jalen Dye

Jalen Dye

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 180

Overview:

Jalen initially committed to Arizona State out of high school but ended up at Palomar College just north of his hometown of San Diego, CA for his freshman year. He spent one year with the Comets where he played 11 games and racked up 52 total tackles and 4 interceptions. He also attacked offers from Colorado State and UNLV. Of course, you may recognize his last name if you are a Royals fan of the late 90s and early 2000s, his father is Jermaine Dye. Jalen has three years of eligibility remaining.

Potential Impact:

Dye’s addition to the defensive backs room is a move for depth the coaching staff believed they needed after spring workouts were complete. I see him as a developmental player this season and a regular contributor a year or two down the road.