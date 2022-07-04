The Daily Mauling: 7.4.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

How long will it take for Cavs' Ochai Agbaji to have a notable role?

How long will it take for Cavs recent draft pick Ochai Agbaji to have a notable role with the team? We'll examine that here.

Nuggets Sign Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, Collin Gillespie | Hoops Rumors

Former KU guard Devon Dotson to play for Washington Wizards in NBA summer league

He’s been with the Chicago Bulls organization the past two seasons since leaving KU after the 2019-20 campaign.

Cincinnati Bengals RB Trayveon Williams to co-teach class on NIL, athlete advocacy at Texas A&M's law school

Bengals reserve RB Trayveon Williams will serve as an adjunct professor at Texas A&M's law school and will co-teach a class on NIL, college athletics and athlete advocacy alongside sports attorney Alex Sinatra.

NFL, Ice Cube team up for economic-equity initiative for Black-owned businesses

The NFL announced Thursday that it is partnering with Contract with Black America Institute, an economic inclusion-focused initiative led by artist and entrepreneur O'Shea Jackson, who is known as Ice Cube.

Wimbledon 2022 - Coco Gauff's first Grand Slam title will have to wait ... but for how much longer?

Gauff was on a roll after making the French Open final. But after she lost in the third-round at Wimbledon, how will she regroup ahead of the US Open?

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest: Meet the first family of competitive eating

After sitting out last year, Miki Sudo hopes to win her eighth title at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. She returns with her fiancé, Nick, and their son, Max. This is the story of The Hungry Couple and what it takes to dominate competitive eating.

Savannah Bananas putting on a show that MLB would be smart to watch

How the Savannah Bananas, a college summer league team, are proving that baseball doesn't have to be boring.

Cheney says January 6 committee could make multiple criminal referrals, including of Trump - CNNPolitics

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection could make multiple criminal referrals, including of former President Donald Trump, the panel's vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, said in an interview broadcast Sunday.

Jayland Walker bodycam footage: Policing experts have more questions

Experts told USA TODAY the videos on their own ultimately do not provide full clarity on key moments, including what led to the use of deadly force.

July Fourth: Americans divided over what US stands for on the 246th anniversary of independence - CNNPolitics

Rarely have Americans been so divided on what their country stands for as on the 246th anniversary of independence.

What's open and closed on July 4 this year - CNN

The Fourth of July marks the birth of American independence, the day the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776.

Amber Heard's Attorneys Request Verdict in Johnny Depp Trial Be Tossed - Variety

Amber Heard's legal team has submitted a request to toss the verdict of the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Tom Cruise turned 60 the day before America's birthday and it feels right - CNN

Tom Cruise turned 60 years old on July 3 and all we got him was a blockbuster movie.