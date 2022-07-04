Kansas Football Transfer Enrollee Report: Jarrett Paul

Jarrett Pual

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 192

Overview:

A three-star recruit coming out of Paramus, NJ, and Paramus Catholic High School. He had offers from Rutgers, Buffalo, and Virginia. He chose Rutgers and played there for two years before transferring to Eastern Michigan. Jarrett has up to two years of eligibility remaining but would have to apply for a waiver to get the second year since he has now transferred twice.

Potential Impact:

Jarrett adds experienced depth at both safety and cornerback. He played in 11 games for Rutgers in 2019, starting in 8 games at safety, and playing in 12 games, starting 11 at cornerback for Eastern Michigan in 2021. I do not think he will start for the Jayhawks, but with his experience will get plenty of playing time as a backup in both spots this season.