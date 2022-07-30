The Daily Mauling: 7.30.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

35 Days Until Kansas Football: Rock Chalk Podcast - Previewing the Baylor Bears - Blue Wings Rising

We return again to the Rock Chalk Podcast on the countdown with another preview of a Kansas Football opponent. This time, it's the Baylor Bears, and Matt Wilson of Our Daily Bears and the Between Two Bears podcast joins the show to give us all the details.

Pac-12 commissioner's shots at Big 12 come off as defensive and desperate | Tale of the Tait | KUsports.com Mobile

“With respect to the Big 12 being open for business, I appreciate that,” Kliavkoff said early in his remarks at Pac-12 media day in Los Angeles. “We haven’t decided whether we’re going shopping there or not.”

KU football notebook: Daniels befriends South Florida freshman, Neal an admirer of Deuce Vaughn | KUsports.com Mobile

"I was cool with him on his visit when he came to KU, but since he came to Kansas, me and him have been like road dogs," Daniels said earlier this month at Big 12 football media days. "Like, he'll hit me up when he has questions about the program — anything he needs to do better and all that stuff. He plays cornerback, so it's always good to have that connection on both sides of the ball."

'Yellowstone' isn't real Montana - by Jake Sorich

Ever since I’ve been a young boy growing up in Butte, I’ve heard stories about people who had weird questions about how we live here in Montana. “You have roads? People have electricity everywhere? You can eat at McDonalds there too?”

But, what this new wave of popularity has done differently this time, is that it has touched a nerve for aging white men who desire to cling to a past that probably never existed.

Governor: Search for victims in Kentucky floods could take weeks in storm that claimed at least 19 lives - CBS News

Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard searched Friday for people missing in record floods that wiped out entire communities in some of the poorest places in America. Kentucky authorities said at least 19 people have died, a toll the governor said he expected to grow, adding that it could take weeks to find victims.

How Joe Manchin Shaped the Climate Change Bill - The New York Times

Along the way to the $369 billion package, the West Virginia senator secured an array of concessions for his state and for the fossil fuel industry.

An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired | CNN

Studies show people in organizations often think Black women are more likely to have angry personalities, with studies also suggesting that this negative perception is a unique occurrence for Black women, according to the Harvard Business Review.

US House votes to ban assault weapons as Republicans criticize ‘gun grab’ | US gun control | The Guardian

The House has passed legislation to revive a ban on semi-automatic guns, the first vote of its kind in years and a direct response to the firearms often used in the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide.

Kalispell man pleads guilty to rape charge | Daily Inter Lake

Elton Jones, 21, pleaded guilty to a single felony count of sexual intercourse without consent on July 27 after striking a deal with prosecutors. As part of the agreement, prosecutors will recommend he receive a suspended 20 year sentence with the state Department of Corrections.

Verizon-Cellular Plus stores giving away free backpacks, school supplies

Two Verizon-Cellular Plus stores in Kalispell will be giving away more than 100 free backpacks for families in need. The backpacks come filled with school supplies including pencils, pens, binders, and more.

Fair Parade won’t happen this year | Daily Inter Lake

Sam Nunnally, county fairgrounds manager, said the parade has historically been hosted by outside organizations, not the fair itself.

“We talked with a couple of groups about hosting it, but none were able to do it,” Nunnally said.

KALICO Entering its Final Week Open at Downtown Location - Flathead Beacon

Earlier this month KALICO announced that it had not received several grants it had been counting on, and that financial losses had forced the nonprofit to give up its current building and lay off staff.

Will Smith posts video apologizing to Chris Rock for Oscars slap | CNN

“I’m not going to try to unpack all of that right now, but I can say to all of you, there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment,” he says. “There’s no part of me that thinks that is the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.”

How a Tom Petty reject gave Don Henley the ultimate song of lost innocence | Louder

Futuristic for 1984, at least. Heartbreakers guitarist and co-writer Mike Campbell recalled, “I knew this guy Roger Linn, who worked at Leon Russell's studio. He was always tinkering in the back room, and we'd say, 'What's he doing back there?' 'He's building a drum machine.' It was pretty revolutionary at the time.

'Wrong number' text message scams are surging

So-called wrong number scams — in which con artists send out huge batches of eye-grabbing but innocuous texts — have become the introduction du jour for scammers looking for people to bilk for money. If recipients respond, scammers will try to establish relationships with the potential victims and eventually try to persuade them to give away their savings under the false impression that they’re investing in cryptocurrency.

Noel Gallagher looks stylish in grey shorts while joined by wife Sara MacDonald in Formentera | Daily Mail Online

The former Oasis singer, 55, looked stylish an olive shirt and grey shorts as he enjoyed some quality time with his publicist wife, 51, on the lavish vessel.

Weekend Questionnaire

What are your favorite and least favorite US states? what are you favorite and least favorite chores you have to do on a regular basis? Read any good books lately? There is an online trend right now where you name things you would or would not do as a result of working in your profession. For example, many ER doctors say they would never get a trampoline. Dermatologists say they will always use sunscreen. What is something you will or will not do based on your experience in your profession?

