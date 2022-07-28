Notebook: Kansas Mauls New NIL Initiative

The Rock Chalkboard

KU men's basketball exhibition opener pushed back one day | KUsports.com Mobile

KU’s exhibition hoops game against Pittsburg State has been moved from Wednesday, Nov. 2 to Thursday, Nov. 3. Game times have not yet been announced.

Rebranded KU NIL initiative announces major gift, creation of nonprofit organization | KUsports.com Mobile

“We’ve done quite a bit in the NIL space quietly and there’s been a lot of progress made,” said RCJH Executive Director Matt Baty. “But now it’s time to scream at the top of our lungs that we’ve made tremendous progress, here are our programs and this is how you can get involved.”

New Jayhawk Bella Swedlund eager to contribute in Year 1 with KU women's team | KUsports.com Mobile

That love was tested through 5:30 a.m. workouts, countless weekends spent traveling the country for tournaments and a torn ACL in her left knee in eighth grade.

37 Days Until Kansas Football: NIL Initiative Rebranding - Blue Wings Rising

In addition to the announcement of the rebranding, the organization announced two additional items: a $1.5 million donation from KU alum and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and the launch of the Reaching Champions Joining Hearts (RCJH) Foundation. The new foundation will focus on connecting Kansas athletes with local non-profit organizations to help publicize their efforts.

Eraser Dust

Manchin and Schumer announce surprise deal on climate, health care and tax package - CBS News

The package will be paid for by closing tax loopholes on wealthy individuals and large corporations, Schumer and Manchin said in announcing the deal.

Biden speaking with Xi as tension grows in US-China relationship | CNN Politics

Biden began his latest call with President Xi Jinping at 8:33 a.m. ET Thursday, the White House said, their fifth conversation since February 2021. A range of topics – from the tensions surrounding Taiwan to economic competition to the war in Ukraine – are likely to arise.

Kim threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S. Korea | AP News

“Our armed forces are completely prepared to respond to any crisis, and our country’s nuclear war deterrent is also ready to mobilize its absolute power dutifully, exactly and swiftly in accordance with its mission,” Kim said in Wednesday’s speech, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

GDP Q2:

The U.S. economy contracted for the second straight quarter from April to June, hitting a widely accepted rule of thumb for a recession, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday.

Canada says pope's apology to Indigenous not enough - ABC News

Francis has said he is on a “penitential pilgrimage” to atone for the church’s role in the residential school system, in which generations of Indigenous children were forcibly removed from their homes and forced to attend church-run, government-funded boarding schools t o assimilate them into Christian, Canadian society. The Canadian government has said physical and sexual abuse were rampant at the schools, with students beaten for speaking their native languages.

Crops ‘Stored Everywhere’: Ukraine’s Harvest Piles Up - The New York Times

Farmers who have lived under the risk of Russian missile attacks have their doubts about an international agreement to ease a blockade on grain shipments through the Black Sea.

Kalispell man arrested after allegedly attacking his ex, her boyfriend and daughter | Daily Inter Lake

Jerrad Raymond Merrill, 30, allegedly told authorities during his arrest that he “took care of it like a man” when he learned that his ex-wife was in a new relationship, court documents said. He now faces felony charges of aggravated assault and assault on a minor as well as a misdemeanor assault on a partner or family member in Flathead County District Court.

Labor shortage, illness lead to delays in mail in Bigfork | KECI

“A variety of factors, including a fresh round of COVID-19 impacted our local staffing levels at Bigfork. Unfortunately, we’ve been unable to meet our normally high service levels in this community. But we’ve flexed every available local resource and we’ve borrowed personnel from around the area to augment the office. Along with the return of our local personnel, we anticipate a return to regular mail delivery in the coming days. We apologize to our customers for the inconsistent service and we pledge to do better. Also, we will have a hiring booth at the upcoming Arts Festival this weekend. We are aggressively hiring rural carriers to stabilize our workforce. These are great jobs that can quickly lead to career opportunities with full benefits, including paid annual and sick leave, holiday pay, health care, retirement, and other benefits,” said Lecia A Hall, Communications specialist with the postal service.

How sweet it is: Columbia Falls man’s passion for gelato spawns a new small business | Hungry Horse News

Restivo has his own way of finding solace. He makes gelato, the Italian frozen dessert that uses more whole milk than cream. He and his wife Katrina fell in love with the dessert when visiting Sicily on vacation. Restivo can trace his lineage back to the island, where his great- grandfather Domenico Restivo lived.

Malaysia Confirms Cancellation of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Release

“Dear valued customers, please be informed that Disney has updated that Marvel Studios’ Thor Love and Thunder’ will not be releasing in Malaysia after all. We appreciate your patience and we apologise for any inconvenience caused,” GSC said in its social media feeds.

Mike Trout’s timeline for return unknown as he deals with ‘rare condition’ in back - The Athletic

Before the game, Frostad said the back condition, which he classified as “rare,” could be something Trout has to deal with the rest of his playing career. Trout turns 31 in early August.

Mars Sample Return Mission: NASA Will Astonish the World

NASA has completed the system requirements review for its Mars Sample Return Program, which has nearly concluded its conceptual design phase. During this phase, the program team evaluated and refined the architecture to return the scientifically selected Martian samples. These samples are currently in the collection process by NASA’s Perseverance rover in the Red Planet’s Jezero Crater.

Liam Gallagher blasts fans who heckled him on flight for refusing to sign merch - Radio X

The former Oasis frontman has been playing dates Down Under, but took to social media this Tuesday (26th July) to vent about being sworn at after refusing to sign merchandise for fans.

Noel Gallagher slammed for mocking wheelchair users at Glastonbury

Laughing, Gallagher said he would tip a disabled fan out of their wheelchair in order to get his son a better view.

