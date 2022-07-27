Notebook: Kansas Prepares for Season

The Rock Chalkboard

38 Days Until Kansas Football: Video Game All-Stars - Pooka Williams - Blue Wings Rising

Today we continue on the offensive side to highlight the highest rated recruit that Kansas had ever signed (at that time): RB Anthony "Pooka" Williams..

Eraser Dust

Obamacare back in court as Texans challenge coverage for STDs and HIV care - POLITICO

A key piece of the Affordable Care Act is on trial Tuesday as a group of Texans challenge the law’s requirement that insurers cover preventive services — everything from STD screenings and HIV prevention drugs to depression checks and flu shots.

Justice Department investigating Trump’s actions as part of Jan. 6 probe

The Department of Justice is investigating former President Donald Trump’s actions leading up to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol as part of its criminal probe of efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, an administration official familiar with the investigation said.

Mega Millions jackpot surges to $1.02 billion after no winner Tuesday | CNN

“All jurisdictions have reported in, and no one has hit the Mega Millions jackpot. So, the jackpot will roll to $1,025,000,000 for Friday ($602.5 million cash),” lottery spokesperson Marie Kilbane told CNN in an email.

Scientists hone argument that coronavirus came from Wuhan market - The Washington Post

The coronavirus pandemic began in separate viral spillovers from live animals sold and butchered in late 2019 in a Wuhan, China, seafood market, according to two papers published Tuesday in the journal Science.

Mark Zuckerberg 'visibly frustrated' over vacation question: report

Mark Zuckerberg failed to conceal his annoyance with an employee who asked about vacation days during a meeting in which the Meta CEO revealed plans to cut underperforming workers, according to a report.

Brittney Griner will testify in Russian court as trial continues | CNN

An attorney for Griner – who arrived at the Khimki regional court near Moscow Wednesday in handcuffs – confirmed the two-time Olympic gold medalist would testify, adding prosecutors will also have the opportunity to question her.

ISS: Russia says it will quit International Space Station in 2024 | CNN

“You know that we are working within the framework of international cooperation at the International Space Station. Undoubtedly, we will fulfil all our obligations to our partners, but the decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made,” Borisov told Putin in the Kremlin-issued readout.

British tourist killed by helicopter blade while taking selfie

Jack Fenton, 22, had just gotten off a chartered Bell 407 at a helipad outside Athens on Monday when he was hit by the still-spinning rear rotors, The Guardian reported.

Police Looking for Suspect Involved in Bank Robbery in Kalispell

Security photos show a person wearing a huskies hat approaching a bank teller on highway 93 North and grabbing a bag of money.

How the Federal Reserve fights inflation through interest rate hikes

Top officials at the Federal Reserve were seeing inflation data come in very hot for months before policymakers moved to wind down monetary policies that were stimulating the economy.

'Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic' remake is indefinitely delayed | Engadget

You might not get to play the PlayStation 5 remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic anytime soon: According to Bloomberg, its development has been delayed indefinitely. Sony announced that Aspyr Media, a company known for creating ports out of existing video games, was remaking BioWare's classic Star Wars RPG last year. Aspyr had been working on the remake for three years by then and had industry veterans, as well as people who helped create the original game, onboard. Things certainly looked promising, but now the game's future seems uncertain.

Saudi Arabia plans 100-mile-long mirrored skyscraper megacity | Saudi Arabia | The Guardian

First announced in 2017, Neom has consistently raised eyebrows due to proposed flourishes such as flying taxis and robot maids, even as architects and economists have questioned its feasibility.

Poll of the Day