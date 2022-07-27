10 Most Important Returning Jayhawks for 2022: No. 7

Jason Bean

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200

Hometown: Mansfield, TX

High School: Lake Ridge High School

247Sports Composite High School ranking: 3-star (2018)

- No. 2129 nationally

- No. 72 pro-style quarterback

- No. 328 in the state of Texas

Overview:

Jason was a 3-star pro-style quarterback coming out of Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield, TX in 2018. He picked North Texas over offers from Colorado State, Louisiana Tech, Liberty, and SMU. At North Texas, Jason contributed lightly in his first two seasons, playing two games as a true freshman and using his redshirt, and as a redshirt freshman playing in 7 games with only 35 pass attempts and 13 rush attempts. During his redshirt sophomore season in 2020, he played in 8 of North Texas’s 10 games and started 7. In that season he completed 54.5% of his 145 pass attempts for 1,131 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. He also rushed for a net 346 yards. Last season at KU he played in 11 games, starting 9, and completed 56% of his 182 attempts for 1,252 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions, and rushed for a net 400 yards.

Why 7?

Entering fall camp, Jason will be the backup to Jalon Daniels. Though he will not be the starter, it would be foolish to expect Jalon to survive the season unscathed. As a result, Jason will be called on to fill in for Jalon at times, if only for a few plays here and there during a game, or in a starting role if Jalon is unable to start for some reason. Jason showed last year he is an able quarterback, if inexperienced against the level of competition KU faces. The speed and rushing ability he brings to the position are very good and if his TD/Int ratio improves, he can push back on my idea that Jalon should be the starter. If he is the backup, his ability to jump into action due to injury will be very important, and if Jalon does not prove to be the quarterback we saw at the end of the 2021 season, Jason will need to be ready to step back into the starting role.

The List:

#8: Malcolm Lee

#9: Caleb Sampson

#10: Lawrence Arnold