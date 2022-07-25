Notebook: Bill Self and Curtis Townsend to Sit out Recruiting Events

The Rock Chalkboard

Skill set of transfer WR Douglas Emilien reminds Jalon Daniels of a recent KU teammate

Arguably the biggest departure for KU football on the offensive side of the ball this offseason was Kwamie Lassiter II. Yes, KU lost starting guard Malik Clark due to graduation, but the KU coaches have seemed pleased with the development of Arms Reed-Adams, who figures to slide into the starting five. KU also lost a handful of skill position players to the transfer portal following the season, but none of them had as big of an impact as Lassiter. But as the 2022 season nears, quarterback Jalon Daniels has seen something in a newcomer that reminds him of Lassiter.

Eye on College Basketball Podcast recaps July recruiting period

I joined CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander on the latest episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast to break down some of the month’s major themes, including:

Kansas basketball coaches Bill Self, Kurtis Townsend held off recruiting trail, per report

Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend were both held off of the road for a crucial July recruiting period, CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander reports. Kansas was unable to comment on the situation, as the NCAA threatens additional penalties if schools discuss ongoing cases, according to CBS Sports.

The KU football players who gained and lost the most weight this summer

The Kansas football roster has been slightly updated as the start of KU’s preseason camp looms. Players are set to report to Lawrence on August 1 ahead of the program’s first preseason practice on August 2. Although the newcomers to the roster have not been added yet, the heights and weights of the current players have been updated compared to the spring roster.

TJ Power updates his blue-blood recruitment; will take 3-4 more visits

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. -- TJ Power has quickly become the hottest recruit in the country earning offers from four blue-blood programs in a single week heading into this final live period.

Eraser Dust

Myanmar junta condemned for execution of 4 democracy activists | Reuters

July 25 (Reuters) - Myanmar's ruling military has executed four democracy activists accused of helping to carry out "terror acts," it said on Monday, sparking widespread condemnation of the Southeast Asian nation's first executions in decades.

Michigan Medical Students Walk Out of Speech by Anti-Abortion Speaker—Video

Incoming medical students at the University of Michigan walked out of the school's White Coat Ceremony on Sunday when the keynote speaker, a known anti-abortion rights doctor, took to the stage.

One thing voters agree on: Fresh voices needed in politics

“If we keep doing the same thing over and over and expecting different result: That’s not just the definition of insanity," he said. "That’s also the definition of incumbency.”

Kansans to decide first state abortion amendment since Roe struck down - The Washington Post

“When they say on the TV say yes or say no it’s confusing to me,” said Rotonda Johnson, 56, of Wichita. She recently spoke with organizers at Kansans for Constitutional Freedom — a group opposed to the amendment and supportive of abortion rights — and asked for guidance figuring it out. “I had to ask, which way for yes and which way for no? Either way, I don’t think the government should stop abortion.”

Pope Francis visiting Canada to apologize for Indigenous abuse in Catholic residential schools | CNN

In April, the Pope told Indigenous leaders at the Vatican that he feels “sorrow and shame for the role that a number of Catholics, particularly those with educational responsibilities, have had in all these things that wounded you, in the abuses you suffered and in the lack of respect shown for your identity, your culture and even your spiritual values.”

New York motorist arrested after fatal crash in Kalispell | Daily Inter Lake

A New York motorist faces a vehicular homicide while under the influence felony charge after allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian on U.S. 2 in Kalispell early Saturday morning.

Road construction to close 1st Ave EN in Kalispell Monday | KECI

MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Kalispell Water Department announced road maintenance on First Avenue East North this Monday.

The Big Sky Challenge Hike now has a hike in Kalispell

“We have a really active support group in Kalispell as well, called Coffee with survivors. And so we just thought it'd be super fun to get all of those folks. They're all hiking today, actually. So just sort of getting those folks out getting engaged with that specific brain injury community,” said Ward.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teaser is a moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman | Ars Technica

It has been three years since the last in-person San Diego Comic Con, and Marvel Studios pulled out all the stops for its panel in Hall H, giving us a jam-packed overview of Phases Four, Five, and Six in the MCU. We got a new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and those in attendance were able to view exclusive sneak peek teasers for Ant-Man: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and a new crossover series event called Secret Invasion. The panel ended with the first teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Bullet holes found in house in Kalispell, suspect at large | National | fairfieldsuntimes.com

Several bullet holes were found in a house occupied by four people in southwest Kalispell.

Big Papi a big hit at his Baseball Hall of Fame induction | AP News

“I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to be here today and for giving me the joy of being able to travel this path, this path that has allowed me to be here today and hopefully inspire everyone to believe in yourself,” Ortiz said.

Will NASA rename the James Webb Space Telescope? The controversy explained. | Space

In the excitement, it's easy to forget the Webb telescope has been the subject of controversy. It's named after a NASA administrator who has been associated(opens in new tab) with the persecution of queer people in the "Lavender Scare" of the 1950s and '60s

