10 Most Important Returning Jayhawks for 2022: No. 8

Malcolm Lee

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 255

Hometown: Bellevue, NE

High School: Bellevue West High School

247Sports Composite JUCO ranking: 3-star (2018)

- No. 44 nationally

- No. 4 defensive end

- No. 4 in the state of Nebraska

247Sports Composite High School ranking: 3-star (2017)

- No. --- nationally

- No. --- defensive tackle

- No. --- in the state of Nebraska

Overview:

Malcolm was a little regarded player coming out of high school and went to Iowa Western Community College. It was there his profile as a player got noticed. He was a 3-star recruit as a junior college player with offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Houston, and UCF among others. In 16 games played for the Reivers, he had 53 total tackles and 5 sacks. In 24 games at KU he has 47 total tackles and 2 sacks, most of that coming last season when he had 23 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Why 8?

Of the returning players at defensive end/edge, Malcolm is the most experienced player the Jayhawks have. To replace the production of Kyron Johnson, the performance of both players at the end positions will need to be increased. Lonnie Phelps will be the direct replacement for Johnson, but to truly replace him it will take a stepped-up performance from both Phelps and Lee to see improvement along the defensive line. Of the returning players at the defensive end spot, Lee is the best positioned to help the defense improve over last season's performance.

