The Weekend Mauling: 7.23.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

Jalon Daniels: Kansas freshman QB Ethan Vasko already 'more than meets the eye' | KUsports.com Mobile

"You'll probably look at him and be like, 'Nah, he's not fast,' or, 'Nah, he can't do this.' Ethan is probably one of the fastest freshmen that we have coming into this school. The fact that Ethan is able to make a lot of the throws that juniors in college are making already? He came in with that."

Kansas' Sevion Morrison should add 'really dynamic' talent to backfield | KUsports.com Mobile

"I think he's pretty shifty," said Martinez, who spent four years as the Cornhuskers' starting quarterback. "I didn't really get to see him in game very much, so I didn't get to see those live interactions, but everything that I was able to pick up led me to believe he would be a good player."

Former Jayhawk Bryce Hoppel falls short in 800 at World Championships | KUsports.com Mobile

Former University of Kansas track standout Bryce Hoppel failed to advance out of his heat in the 800 at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, this week, bringing an end to his bid to add to his long list of victories and records in the event.

Eraser Dust

'Biblical': Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher gives ringing endorsement to Rhys Darby’s Our Flag Means Death | Newshub

Gallagher was in Auckland for a one-off tour date, and showed local comedy legend Darby some online love.

Liam Gallagher belts out the hits in a camouflage jacket at Spark Arena in Auckland | Daily Mail Online

Liam recently promised to continue with his raucous ways until he's 80.

'What's New, Zealand?' Liam Gallagher's Wonderwall kicks Kiwi crowd into a frenzy | Stuff.co.nz

“What's New, Zealand,” he yelled into the mic, maracas in hand, before adopting the trademark hands behind back stance and kicking into Oasis classic Hello.

After Jan. 6 hearings, have Trump supporters changed their minds?

The Jan. 6 hearings have made it increasingly difficult for former President Trump supporters to justify the insurrection.

Josh Hawley Pledges to Not ‘Run,’ After Being Caught Running From Trump Mob

“And I just want to say to all of those liberals out there and the liberal media, just in case you haven’t gotten the message yet, I do not regret it,” Hawley continued. “And I am not backing down. I’m not gonna apologize, I’m not gonna cower, I’m not gonna run from you.”

Steve Bannon found guilty of contempt for defying January 6 committee subpoena | CNN Politics

A federal jury has found former Trump adviser Steve Bannon guilty of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack.

The Pink Floyd album David Gilmour called "dreadful"

Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour is his own harshest critic, and if given the opportunity to tinker with his career, there are a number of things he’d change if given a chance — none more so than the band’s fifth studio album, Atom Heart Mother.

Uvalde Postpones Decision to Fire School Police Chief Pete Arredondo - The New York Times

The South Texas school district said it would delay a decision on terminating the chief who led the schools’ response to a school shooting.

Gavin Newsom signs California gun bill modeled after Texas abortion law | CNN Politics

California Senate Bill 1327 is modeled after a Texas law that allows private citizens to bring civil litigation against abortion providers or anyone who assists a pregnant person in obtaining an abortion after as early as six weeks of pregnancy. The US Supreme Court in December allowed Texas’ six-week abortion ban to remain in effect, which prompted Newsom, who has been supportive of abortion rights and pro-gun control, to say he was “outraged” by the court’s decision and direct his staff to draft a similar bill to regulate guns.

Under the California law, a person would also be able to sue a licensed firearms dealer who “sells, supplies, delivers, or gives possession or control of a firearm” to anyone under 21 years old. It allows citizens to sue for a minimum of $10,000 on each weapon involved, as well as attorney fees.

Despite Challenging Weather, Bibler Gardens Is Blooming, and Almost Sold Out for The Summer - Flathead Beacon

After facing down the challenges of an abnormally wet, cool spring and early summer, Bibler Gardens is already entirely sold out for the month of July as it prepares to open up its summer season this week.

Kalispell celebrates ‘momentous’ day with opening of Parkline | Daily Inter Lake

A linear park through town, the Parkline Trail runs for a 1.6-mile stretch connecting Meridian Road to Woodland Park. The railroad tracks through town were removed making way for the trail constructed with the goal of revitalizing the downtown and attracting development to the corridor.

Vince McMahon retiring as WWE chairman and CEO, signaling massive shift in pro wrestling

Vince McMahon is retiring as World Wrestling Entertainment chairman and CEO, he announced Friday. In a WWE news release, the 76-year-old McMahon further announced that his daughter, Stephanie, and current WWE president Nick Khan will be taking over as co-CEOs. Stephanie McMahon, who has been acting as interim CEO, will also take over as chairwoman, according to the McMahon statement.

NASA and ESA promise Mars sample return details next week | Space

The milestone project aims to bring Martian samples gathered by the Perseverance rover to Earth as early as 2033. The goal is to allow scientists to scrutinize the samples for any signs of ancient Martian life, as well as information about how the Red Planet evolved over the eons.

Guns N' Roses' Wildest Pre-'Appetite for Destruction' Stories

At one point, the band members all essentially moved into a single-room space together called the Gardner Studio that cost them $400 a month to rent (contrary to other sources, this was NOT the "Hell House" on 1139 N. Fuller Ave. that they lived at in 1987). It didn't have a bathroom, only a nearby communal facility, so you can imagine how atrocious it became as a result of the incessant partying.

‘There’s a Recession Coming’: The Rich Rush to Offload Luxury Properties

After a decade of feeling invincible, the tech industry is suddenly facing something new: financial insecurity. Valuations are down, layoffs are up, startup funding no longer feels limitless, and an air of fear has started to permeate the sector, as bosses and workers alike adjust to a harsher version of reality.

Bruce Springsteen's high concert ticket prices are angering some fans | CNN

That’s because Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” has some seats reaching $4000 to $5000 a seat.

Weekend Question

What is your least favorite food?