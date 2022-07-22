10 Most Important Returning Jayhawks for 2022: No. 9

Caleb Sampson

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 303

Hometown: Saint Rose, LA

High School: Northlake Christian School

247Sports Composite JUCO ranking: 3-star (2019)

- No. 120 nationally

- No. 16 defensive tackle

- No. 20 in the state of Louisiana

247Sports Composite High School ranking: 3-star (2018)

- No. 1957 nationally

- No. 116 defensive tackle

- No. 66 in the state of Louisiana

Overview:

Originally committed to Missouri out of high school, he ended up at Coahoma Community College in Mississippi instead. In one year at Coahoma, he had 28 total tackles, 5.5 for loss, and 2.5 sacks. At KU, he is a three-year returning starter, he has started 25 of the 33 games he has played in the last three seasons. In his time for the Jayhawks, he has compiled 51 total tackles, 7.5 for a loss, and 3 sacks.

Why 9?

Caleb is the most experienced player the Jayhawks have at this position, a position that needs to show dramatic improvement for the Jayhawks to be competitive more consistently during the 2022 season. Caleb is playing for his third coaching staff since leaving high school, and his second at KU. With a year under his belt in the current system and his last at the collegiate level, it is his last and best opportunity to show what he has. At this point in his career, he should be the leader of this group and needs to not only step up his performance but inspire the other defensive tackle to raise theirs.

