Notebook: Jayhawks Ready to Maul the Weekend

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas Athletics Announces 10-Year Extension with LEARFIELD – Kansas Jayhawks

LEARFIELD has managed the Jayhawks’ multimedia rights since 2007. A notable component of the expanded relationship includes custom content creation for Jayhawk fans on multiple university-official platforms. LEARFIELD Studios, in collaboration with Rock Chalk Video, developed brand new content initiatives with the launching of SELF MADE, the newest KU project for the 2022 National Championship basketball program. The storytelling series debuted with Ochai Agbaji, a lottery pick selected 14th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Draft. THE BLUEPRINT series, featuring Kansas Football in preparation for its upcoming 2022 season, launched in the spring with a four-episode, behind-the-scenes look at Lance Leipold’s program build.

Chicago Bears, Kansas Jayhawks among teams creating "Little Miss" memes on social media

Social media accounts have used characters from the popular children's book series by Roger Hargreaves, which started in 1981. The point of the meme is to describe a specific trait about yourself accompanied by an image of one of the various "Little Miss" characters. Bonus points for adding creative additions, like hats and props.

Chiefs edge Jayhawks, take home ‘best game’ ESPY with Bills - Arrowhead Pride

It was no real surprise, but on Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs (and Buffalo Bills) took home the annual ESPYs award for “best game” for their thrilling overtime Divisional Round overtime matchup. The award announcement meant that sports fans voted the Chiefs over the Kansas Jayhawks basketball team, among the other nominees.

Jayhawks Receive 2021-2022 AVCA Team Academic Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) and the United States Marine Corps (USMC) announced today that Kansas Volleyball was awarded the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2021-22 season. The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a yearlong grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale.

Eraser Dust

Montana GOP adds election integrity, abortion language to platform

“I’ve seen the inside of the deep state,” Zinke told supporters. “It is as evil as you think it is. I know it’s evil. They fear me. I’m gonna go after them, and I’m gonna rip their heart out.”

U.S. Supreme Court declines to allow Biden's shift on immigration enforcement | Reuters

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday declined to reinstate President Joe Biden's policy shifting the focus of America's immigration enforcement toward public safety threats, handing a victory to Texas and Louisiana as they challenge a plan they call unlawful.

Jan. 6 Panel Presents Evidence of Trump’s Refusal to Stop the Riot - The New York Times

The House panel painted a detailed picture of how, as officials rushed to respond to an attack on the United States government, the commander in chief chose for hours to do nothing.

Ex-Vice President Pence's Secret Service agents made calls to loved ones during Jan. 6 riot

Members of Mike Pence’s Secret Service detail phoned loved ones to say their final farewells on Jan 6, 2021 as rioters called for Pence’s head came within feet of the former vice president, it was revealed on Thursday.

Josh Hawley seen fleeing pro-Trump mob he ‘riled up’ with fist salute in newly released Jan. 6 footage

Sen. Josh Hawley, the Missouri Republican who raised his fist in solidarity with a crowd of Trump supporters outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, was forced to flee rioters in new footage presented Thursday night by the House Jan. 6 committee in a televised hearing.

People who haven't gotten covid yet are in an exclusive club - The Washington Post

The no-covid club gets more exclusive every day. And some members have no idea how they’re still there.

U.S. Supreme Court declines to allow Biden's shift on immigration enforcement | Reuters

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday declined to reinstate President Joe Biden's policy shifting the focus of America's immigration enforcement toward public safety threats, handing a victory to Texas and Louisiana as they challenge a plan they call unlawful.

GOP leaders won't get in the way of Trump 2024 - POLITICO

Of the more than 12 GOP leaders in both chambers POLITICO interviewed for this story, Stefanik went furthest in her expression of support for Trump. Yet while Republicans aren’t endorsing him early, they aren’t getting in his way, either. Many are prepared to adopt the same playbook they did in 2016: Allow a crowded presidential primary field to sort itself out with minimal interference.

House passes Right to Contraception Act, a bill to protect access to birth control - CBS News

Washington — The House on Thursday passed legislation that would protect access to birth control, the latest move in a broader effort by Democrats to enshrine into federal law rights they fear could come under threat by the Supreme Court following its decision to wipe away the constitutional right to an abortion.

Flathead Co. Election Dept. moves to new location | KECI

The Election Department move completes a yearlong project renovating the former Century Link building. The renovated building is now referred to as the Flathead County North Complex. All election services are now provided out of this new office location.

Cool spring sets back Flathead cherry crop | Lake County Leader

The 80-plus members in the growers co-op take stringent measures to ensure that quality crops are produced as the fruit is delicate and can be easily damaged by weather that is too cold, weather that is too hot, rain, hail or insects. Once a cherry is bruised or split open, it is damaged.

New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade | AP News

“This isn’t normal. We don’t want to see this,” Nuzzo said. “If you’re vaccinated, it’s not something you need to worry about. But if you haven’t gotten your kids vaccinated, it’s really important that you make sure they’re up to date.”