Notebook: Gradey Dick Ready for Freshman Year

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas' Ochai Agbaji, Alexandra Emilianov nominated for Big 12 Athlete of the Year | KUsports.com Mobile

Agbaji, a senior last season, led the men's basketball team with 18.8 points per game as it won the national championship. He was recognized as the most outstanding player in the Final Four, the unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-America player, and last month was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 14 pick in the NBA Draft.

Kansas, track coach Stanley Redwine agree on three-year contract extension | KUsports.com Mobile

"I'm excited that (athletic director) Travis Goff, (associate athletic director) Paul Pierce and the University of Kansas has extended me the opportunity to continue serving as the head cross country and track and field coach at here at KU," Redwine said in a statement. "The University of Kansas and the community of Lawrence is a special place to me and my family. This extension is a reflection of our coaches, staff and student-athletes working hard to improve our cross country and track teams."

Kansas freshman Gradey Dick says team chemistry is already a strength for 2022-23 Jayhawks | KUsports.com Mobile

Earlier this year, Dick was named both the National Gatorade Player of the Year for boys basketball and the Kansas recipient for the second time. Although he did not bring home the top award this week, it’s clear that the KU freshman views his Gatorade honors as just part of his portfolio.

“I’m thankful and everything for that,” he said this summer of the Gatorade recognition. “But in my mind, that’s just in the past. That’s all high school, and when I get to college it’s a clean slate and I’m like every other freshman.”

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels eager for Doug Emilien to make impact after transfer | KUsports.com Mobile

Daniels, who is expected to begin the season as the Jayhawks' starting quarterback, is likely to benefit from the spring addition of Emilien, a speedy, 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver.

Kansas turns overtime win against Texas into fuel for rebuilding program | KUsports.com Mobile

"Kansas has beaten Texas twice in six years," a reporter asked. "What's up with that?"

Eraser Dust

Jan. 6 Panel to Sum Up Its Case Against Trump: Dereliction of Duty - The New York Times

In a hearing aimed at putting a capstone on the public sessions thus far, two military veterans will make the case that Mr. Trump neglected his presidential duties when he refused to call off the mob.

Same-sex marriage bill: Where all 50 GOP senators stand on the bill | CNN Politics

It’s not yet clear how many Republicans will support the bill, but GOP and Democratic senators said Wednesday they expect it could eventually win the 60 votes needed.

“I muted Noel’s guitar solo at the halfway point!” - the story of recording Oasis anthem Live Forever | MusicRadar

"It was essentially the same solo that’s on the finished version Noel always plays live, but when it went high on the second half all I could think of was Slash in leather kecks with a wind machine on the Grand Canyon. I had a message from Marcus saying Noel was bemused I’d cut his solo in half and not done it again on the final mix!”

NASA Perseverance rover: Bundle of string on Mars' surface found | CNN

Officials at the space agency confirmed that they believe the object to be a string left over from Perseverance’s landing.

Federal appeals court allows Georgia abortion law to take effect immediately

The law, which had been barred from taking effect, bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many pregnancies are detected.

Schumer's legal weed bill is finally here - POLITICO

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act would decriminalize weed on the federal level and allow states to set their own marijuana laws without fear of punishment from Washington.

Kalispell's Parkline Trail is officially opening despite light confusion

The beacon will remain dark until it is activated by a pedestrian. Once activated, the beacon will flash yellow, which indicates drivers to slow down. The light will then change to a solid yellow indicating that drivers should prepare to stop.

Experts reveal what Tesla’s $936M sell-off means for Bitcoin

Crypto industry experts are largely unfazed by Tesla’s decision to sell 75% of its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings, saying it’s a fairly typical strategy for companies to improve cash flow during economic slowdowns.

Minneapolis Venue Cancels Dave Chappelle Show - Rolling Stone

Attendees who planned to see Dave Chappelle at Minneapolis’ iconic First Avenue will have to reroute to Varsity Theater tonight. On Wednesday evening, the venue originally scheduled to host the comedian announced it would be canceling the show hours before set time.

Astronomers poring through images from new space telescope : NPR

"It's like a birthday and Christmas and an anniversary and a graduation and Thanksgiving and Hanukkah all wrapped into one for us, and happening just every day," says Jacob Bean of the University of Chicago.