10 Most Import Returning Jayhawks for 2022: No. 10

Lawrence Arnold

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 197

Hometown: Desoto, Texas

High School: Desoto High School

247Sports Composite HS ranking: 3-star (2020)

No. 696 nationally

No. 110 wide receiver

No. 91 in the state of Texas

Overview:

As the highest-rated wide receiver recruit on the roster, just edging out new transfer Douglas Emilien, he is the player at this position with the most upside. Coming out of high school the 247Sports projection for him was a power 5 starter with an evaluation that read in part:

Tall, long, lean receiver who’s narrow through the core but owns plenty of frame space to continue adding bulk. Possesses great height and a large catch radius. Shows very good high-pointing ability. Wins 50-50 balls vs. smaller defenders thanks to height and timing. Displays impressive adjustment ability and body control for a taller wideout. Owns a high ceiling as a red-zone target moving forward. .... Willing blocker in the perimeter run game and screen game. .... Must add mass and strengthen overall.

This is a description of exactly what the Jayhawks need in replacing graduated Kwamie Lassiter II. He has added about 15 pounds since his high school days and, in a relatively anemic KU offense, had a successful 2021 campaign. He played in 11 games and started 9 with 27 receptions, 316 yards, and 3 touchdowns.

Why 10?

As KU continues the building process in the Leipold era, the offense and specifically the wide receivers cannot afford to take a step backward in the year after losing their most effective wide receiver. After a full off-season with the coaching staff and a gap to fill in the offensive production from last season, Lawrence is the prime candidate to fill this spot among the returning group of players. No matter who is under center this season Arnold needs to be able to live up to the high school scouting report on him. This offense needs someone to win the 50-50 balls and pull in touchdowns by just being bigger than the players defending him. Lawrence Arnold is a very important piece in improving the KU offense from last year.