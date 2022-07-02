The Weekend Mauling: 7.2.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – This Fourth of July weekend, KU has the opportunity for fans to give service members the gift of football. For $20, fans can send a service member and their family to a football game. The university is partnering with Vet Tix to make it happen. Sending service members to athletics events helps […]

Around the Sports World

Pac-12 'to explore all expansion options' after UCLA and USC announce exit to Big Ten in 2024

Pac-12 presidents and chancellors were authorized Friday to "explore all expansion options" for the conference after USC and UCLA decided to join the Big Ten in 2024.

United States men's soccer team qualifies for first Olympics since 2008

The United States men routed Honduras in the semifinals of the CONCACAF U-20 Championship to secure the first Olympics berth since 2008.

How past trade efforts for Shaq, Kobe and Kawhi might inform the Kevin Durant trade landscape

Three blockbuster trade negotiations that did (and didn't) work out -- and what each might say about the massive trade request that has rocked the NBA.

Novak Djokovic cruises into Wimbledon fourth round with comfortable victory against Miomir Kecmanovic - CNN

Novak Djokovic produced another dominant performance to reach the Wimbledon fourth round after beating fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanović 6-0 6-3 6-4 on Friday.

'Just put it in a briefcase': The making of the first WWE Money in the Bank match

Money in the Bank is now considered the WWE's fifth major event of the year. In the words of its participants, this is how the first match came to be 17 years ago.

The ‘Real’ News

New York Democratic governor signs law limiting concealed carry of firearms in wake of Supreme Court ruling - CNNPolitics

New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday signed into law a bill restricting the concealed carry of firearms in locations such as government buildings and schools after the US Supreme Court last week struck down the state's century-old law that placed restrictions on carrying a concealed handgun outside the home.

Technoblade, Minecraft YouTuber watched by millions, dead at 23 - CNN

Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade has died at the age of 23 following a year-long battle with cancer, his family announced Friday.

Maryland woman wins lottery for a third time, cites her game-winning strategy - CNN

Call it a hat trick.

July 4th fireworks canceled and delayed due to worker shortage : NPR

Tropical Storm Colin threatens Carolinas on July Fourth weekend

Tropical storm warnings were issued for parts of both South and North Carolina early Saturday, with heavy rainfall and localized areas of flash flooding

Royal Chuck’s Entertainment News

Chris Hemsworth's kids aren't exactly impressed by his 'Thor' fame: 'I think Wonder Woman's their favorite character' - ABC News

The actor opened up about his kids making cameos in the new film, "Thor: Love and Thunder," and what they really think of their dad as the god of thunder.

Denzel Washington Gets Presidential Medal of Freedom - Variety

Denzel Washington is among the recipients for the 2022 Presidential Medal of Freedom.

July 4th movies: What to see, from 'Minions' to 'The Princess'

This July 4 weekend features fresh theatrical releases (led by the new 'Minions: The Rise of Gru') and offers plenty of at-home movie options, too.