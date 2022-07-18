KU Football Scholarship Count and Distribution

Note: There are no solid publically available sources for the scholarship numbers below that I am aware of. The scholarship count and distribution numbers below are based on my research scouring the internet, let me know where I made mistakes.

One of the big topics surrounding KU football for a decade now is scholarship count and when they will get back to the NCAA limit of 85. It has been a slow build back from the low point of 39 when Charlie Weis was dismissed. After Les Miles took over the quoted number of scholarships at the time was 68. So as we head into the second season of the Lance Leipold era, where does KU stand with their scholarship count?

KU Football Scholarship Distribution Position Scholarship Count Freshman Sophmore Junior Senior Position Scholarship Count Freshman Sophmore Junior Senior QB 4 Ben Easters#, Ethan Vasko, Jack Jackson* -- Jalon Daniels, Jordan Preston#* Jason Bean# RB 6 DeAndre Thomas Jr.#* Devin Neal, Jack Codwell#*, Ky Thomas#, Malik Johnson#, Sevion Morrison#, Daniel Hishaw Jr.# Torry Locklin# Spencer Roe#* WR 8 Kelan Robinson#, Tanaka Scott# Lawrence Arnold#, Quentin Skinner#, Douglas Emilien# Luke Grimm, Steven McBride, Trevor Wilson, Jordan Medley#, Kevin Terry#* -- TE 5 Mack Moeller# Jared Casey#, Trevor Kardell#, Will Huggins# Tevita Noa Mac Copeland#, Mason Fairchild OL 12 De'Kedrick Sterns#, Hank Kelly#*, Jake Eisenhauer#*, James Livingston, Joe Baker, Nolan Gorczyca# Armaj Reed-Adams#, Bryce Cabeldue#, Danny Robinson*#, Deondre Doiron#, Jackson Satterwhite#, Joe Krause#*, Michael Ford Jr.#, Nicholas Martinez# -- Earl Bostick Jr.^, Mike Novitsky# DT 11 D.J. Withers#, Tommy Dunn Jr.# Caleb Taylor# Jereme Robinson, Kenean Caldwell Malcolm Lee^, Ronald McGee^, Sam Burt^, Caleb Sampson^, Eddie Wilson^, Jelani Arnold^ DE 6 Cole Petrus#*, D'Marion Alexander# Davion Westmoreland, Dean Miller Lonnie Phelps# Hayden Hatcher#, Zion DeBose^ LB 9 Cole Mondi#* Cornell Wheeler#, Donovan Gaines#*, Krishawn Brown#, Tristian Fletcher Craig Young#, Dylan Downing#*, Taiwan Berryhill Eriq Gilyard#, Gavin Potter, Lorenzo McCaskill#, Rich Miller CB 6 Brain Dilworth, Jaden Robinson#* Cam'Ron Dabney, Jacobee Bryant, Ra'Mello Dotson# Kwinton Lassiter#*, Kalon Gervin# Monte’ McGary S 9 Kaleb Purdy, Landon Nelson#*, Mason Ellis Edwin White-Schultz, Jalen Dye, Jarrett Paul#, Jayson Gilliom, O.J. Burroughs Marvin Grant# Kenny Logan Jr. ST 2 Grayden Addison (P)#*, Owen Piepergerdes (K)#* Emory Duggar (LS)*# Jacob Borcila (K)#, Luke Hosford (LS)*#, Reis Vernon (P), Tabor Allen (K)* * Denotes Walk-on ^ Super-Senior # Red Shirt Year Used

From my sleuthing, I think the current scholarship count is 78, and looking like they are within striking distance of the scholarship limit of 85. But take a look at the distribution of the scholarships above and next year may not be the year KU gets back to the limit, though they could. KU could lose up to 19 scholarship seniors to graduation after the season. Though the actual losses should be fewer because several seniors will exercise their option to become super-seniors under the COVID eligibility provision granted to them by the NCAA. Up to 11 of the 19 players listed as seniors could return if they choose. For argument’s sake, let’s say about half return putting the number retuning super-seniors at 5. This means from the senior class, KU loses 14 scholarship players to graduation. Now turn an eye to players from other classes and the number that may enter the transfer portal. Since the beginning of last season, KU lost 22 players to the portal. They should not lose near that many during the recruiting cycle leading up to the beginning of the 2023 season. How many could they lose? According to the NCAA transfer portal data, the average number of players entering the transfer portal per team for 2021 was around 10 or 11. Without speculating who might enter the portal, I am putting the number at 10. So to break even going into the 2023 season, the Jayhawks need to add 24 players and will need to add 31 players to reach the 85 NCAA limit.

To this point KU has added 25 scholarship players, 14 via the transfer portal, and 11 high school or JUCO players in the 2022 recruiting cycle. In the 2023 cycle, KU will need to continue to exploit the transfer portal to bolster positions of need and smooth out the class distribution of scholarships. So moving closer to the 85 scholarship limit is possible, but it is improbable they will get there in 2023. If the 25 scholarship initial counter limit continues to not apply past the current 2-year window it has been waived, adding 27 to 28 each cycle for 2023 and 2024 is doable, especially if the team is trending in a positive direction.

So KU continues to close the scholarship gap, but it looks like it will be 2 more cycles before they have a real shot at hitting the limit.