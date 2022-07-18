Notebook: A Look At 2022-23 KU Hoops

The Rock Chalkboard

"I stuck it out because I wanted to change the program since I got here in 2017," Bostick said. "I wanted to be part of that change or the first steps in changing the program to the right direction."

Devin Neal gives his perspective on KU football's in-state recruiting struggles

Devin Neal knew what he was getting into when he committed to Kansas in March of 2020. The Lawrence native grew up as a KU fan and was well-versed in the challenges the football program faced in the decade since the 2008 Orange Bowl. But Neal relished the challenge and wanted to be at the forefront of change in Lawrence.

New height, weight and jersey number for KU basketball's six newcomers

Bill Self will have a new-look team to work with in 2022-23 as he and KU basketball look to defend their national title this past season. Overall, KU lost six scholarship players to graduation in Mitch Lightfoot, Remy Martin and Jalen Coleman-Lands. KU also lost Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun and David McCormack to the NBA.

Kansas basketball: Projecting Bill Self's starting lineup, bench options

"To me, he's the perfect fit if you want to play interchangeable parts on the perimeter,” Self said, via PHOG's Michael Swain. “If you have some point guard skill, and you're big enough to play the 2-3-4, then then you may have something special going on. We thought he fit us as well as anybody possibly could that was in the portal, from a style standpoint."

KU football target Dillan Fontus sets commitment date

KU football target Dillan Fontus has locked in a commitment date. On Saturday, the defensive lineman announced via his Twitter account that he would announce his commitment next Saturday, July 23. Fontus will pick from 19 offers in total. This summer, Fontus has taken official visits to Kansas and Maryland. KU got the first visit, as Fontus was on campus for the June 17-19 weekend but did not leave until the 20th. He then visited Maryland June 24-26. Fontus also planned visits to Indiana and Nebraska during the fall.

Eraser Dust

A West Virginia woman woke up from two-year coma -- and identifies brother as attacker who nearly killed her, police say | CNN

Police investigated several people but could never file charges. A couple of weeks ago, Mellinger said, his ofice got a call from Palmer’s care facility saying she was able to speak to authorities.

Palmer was able to answer only yes-or-no questions but provided enough testimony for police to arrest Daniel, Mellinger told CNN.

Connecting the core: New Parkline Trail center of effort to create vibrant downtown | Daily Inter Lake

Historically the railroad tracks through Kalispell were the center of the local economy, but as the city has evolved over the past century those tracks became an impediment to growth. City leaders 10 years ago embarked on a plan to transform the urban rail corridor into a multi-use pedestrian path envisioning a new future for the downtown core.

Now the defunct rail line has become the Parkline Trail – a modern-day focal point aimed at revitalizing downtown to attract redevelopment of businesses and housing along the corridor, all the while providing recreation opportunities and community gathering spots in green spaces along the trail.

Rain gardens are helping with water pollutants

Residents are creating rain gardens as part of the Flathead Rain Garden Initiative. A rain garden is a shallow depression that is landscaped with native plants. Rainwater is diverted from impervious surfaces to the area so the plants can filter out any water pollutants before they reach local waterbodies. Although there are only 9 gardens in Kalispell so far... they are making a difference.

Greenwood Park Mall shooting: A gunman killed 3 people before he was shot dead by an armed bystander | CNN

A shooting rampage that killed three people and injured two others at an Indiana mall ended after an armed witness shot and killed the assailant, police said.

These are the 4 key takeaways from the Uvalde shooting investigation report : NPR

When an 18-year-old gunman targeted an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, "systemic failures and egregiously poor decision making" on behalf of law enforcement and school officials failed to stop the shooter from killing 19 students and two teachers, a new investigative report found.

Robbers in California steal $100 million of jewelry from Brink Truck

Dana Callahan, a spokeswoman for Brink’s security, confirmed the merchandise was loaded into one of their trucks following the show on July 10 and that it was robbed on its way to Los Angeles.

Britain on course for hottest day on record | Reuters

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Britain was on course for its hottest day on record on Monday with temperatures forecast to hit 40C for the first time, forcing train companies to cancel services and some schools to close while ministers urged the public to stay at home.