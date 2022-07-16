The Weekend Mauling: 7.16.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

During Big 12 introduction, new commissioner Brett Yormark illustrates why he was the right hire at the right time | Tale of the Tait | KUsports.com Mobile

Yormark joined the Nets in 2005 and led the move to Brooklyn in 2012. Like that rebranding effort, which was energized by Jay-Z and the construction of Barclays Center, Yormark believes the Big 12 can become more of a national brand while also getting “a little younger, hipper, cooler.”

New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark: Kansas 'a big part of what we're building' | KUsports.com Mobile

ARLINGTON, Texas — Brett Yormark remembers tuning to CBS on Saturday afternoons while growing up in New Jersey in the late 1970s and watching Bob Knight pace the sidelines as the coach of the Indiana men's basketball team.

Kansas football team expects depth, additions to raise level of competition | KUsports.com Mobile

"You said you were going to create a culture of competition — and you've done that," Logan told him.

Eraser Dust

Biden tries to ease worries over US commitment to the Middle East in meetings with key leaders | CNN Politics

Biden’s foreign policy since taking office has largely focused on countering China’s growing geopolitical influence and Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has raised questions about the extent of the President’s commitment to engagement in the Middle East. But on Saturday at a summit in Jeddah, the President sought to assure other Middle Eastern leaders – and the rest of the world – that the US still sees the region as crucial to its foreign policy goals.

Ivana Trump death ruled an accident by medical examiner - The Washington Post

The first wife of former president Donald Trump died in an accident from “blunt impact injuries of torso," according to a report from a medical examiner.

10 Biggest Unsolved Mysteries In Rock Music History

While there have been many a Reddit forum about most of these questions, it’s becoming clear that we might never have a clear answer to what these entail, as the musicians themselves either aren’t around to say anything on the matter or would rather leave it up to interpretation for us. Though the Beatles may have told us to Let It Be all those years ago, these have still puzzled rock fans for decades and will continue for years to come.

Agent Casey Close sues Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb for libel over tweet about contract offer to Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman

Agent Casey Close sued Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb for libel Thursday, alleging that Gottlieb "falsely and recklessly" defamed Close and Excel Sports Management in a tweet that claimed they had not presented a contract offer to star first baseman Freddie Freeman during free agency, according to a complaint filed in a New York court.

Manchin’s decision provokes fury over potential for warmer world | The Hill

“I said, ‘Chuck, can we just wait until the inflation figures come out in July?’” he said. “I want climate. I want an energy policy.”

6 people die after storm causes Montana highway pileup - ABC News

Six people have died after a dust storm fueled by wind gusts topping 60 mph caused a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said.

Abortion foes move to block online ads for reproductive services - POLITICO

The National Right to Life Committee is lobbying states to enact legislation it’s drafted that would make it a crime to advertise information about abortion pills or other methods of ending a pregnancy. The model bill treats abortion like organized crime, by using a combination of civil and criminal penalties in the same way that the 1970 Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act does. The scope is broad and suggests penalizing anyone who even conveys information about the procedure. State lawmakers in Indiana and South Carolina have already shown interest.

Arts in the Park returns to Kalispell

“My parents were rockhounds and we used to go out digging up rocks. Then they got into jewelry making, so we took jewelry classes and that's where I met Tom O'Keeffe, and we started making jewelry together," said Cris O'Keef, rock expert for O'Keef & Co. Unlimited.

Under the Big Sky gives local talent a chance to shine | Daily Inter Lake

O’Dea looked to Saturday night, which features L.A.-based indie rockers Lord Huron as the headliner. That day’s major acts include Shakey Graves and Black Pumas. Sunday’s schedule includes outlaw country musician Cody Jinks and the bluegrass-inspired Trampled by Turtles.

'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp opens up about Will's sexuality

“Obviously, it was hinted at in Season 1,” he said of Will’s gradual comfortability. “It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends? Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing.

MBS hits back at Biden after the President confronts Saudi prince about Khashoggi | CNN

In the meeting, Bin Salman, also known as MBS, denied responsibility for the killing of Khashoggi at the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate. Biden said he inidicated that he disagreed with MBS, based on US intelligence assessments, according to the source.

In response to Biden bringing up Khashoggi, MBS cited the sexual and physical abuse of prisoners at Iraq’s Abu Ghraib prison by US military personnel and the May killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the occupied West Bank as incidents that reflected poorly on the US, the source said.

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Secret Service for erased texts : NPR

The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack subpoenaed the Secret Service on Friday night for text messages agents reportedly deleted around Jan. 6, 2021, as the panel probes Donald Trump's actions at the time of the deadly siege.

Billings Mustangs stumble on road against Glacier Range Riders | 406mtsports | 406mtsports.com

oah Barros pitched a complete game, allowing just five hits and striking out 11, as the Glacier Range Riders beat the visiting Billings Mustangs 13-3 Friday night in Pioneer League baseball.