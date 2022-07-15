Kansas Football Summer Enrollee Report: Mason Ellis

Mason Ellis

Position: Athlete/Safety

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 188

Ranking: 2076 National, 165 Athlete, 14 overall in Kansas

Overview:

A three-star recruit from Mulvane High School in Mulvane, KS where he played both quarterback and safety. Mason received offers from North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Emporia State, and New Mexico State (in early December). He originally committed to play for North Dakota State, but after receiving an offer from KU in October he reconsidered his options. He decommitted from North Dakota State on December 12, committed to KU the same day, and sign his national letter of intent on December 15. The original intent was for Mason to grey shirt the 2022 season but plans changed and Mason is enrolled at KU as of July 14.

The suspension of the initial scholarship counter of 25 for this season by the NCAA allowed Mason and the coaching staff to reconsider his status with the team. Instead of reserving extra spots in the 2022 class for potential transfers and KU still not at the 85 total scholarship limit, Ellis is able to join the team immediately and begin his development now instead of waiting until after the 2022 season.

Potential Impact:

Unless injuries prove to be a major factor in the defensive backfield, the original intent for Mason to grey shirt the 2022 season tells the story. Mason will redshirt this season. I think the plan is for Mason to be a significant contributor on the field no sooner than three seasons down the road during his redshirt sophomore season.