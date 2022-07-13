Notebook: Kansas Set to Maul Big 12 Media Day

The Rock Chalkboard

At Big 12 media days, conference realignment, a new commissioner and QB transfers will be hot topics | KUsports.com Mobile

Conference realignment is again a substantive matter after UCLA and USC decided two weeks ago to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. Those moves won't be finalized for another two years, but they have once again stoked concerns about long-term viability of the athletic programs at universities around the country.

Kansas point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. not planning to alter approach even if his role in KU's offense increases | KUsports.com Mobile

“A lot of people think I really can’t score, but I have to show them this year that I really can,” Harris said during a break at Washburn basketball camp in June. “Just looking for my shot more. That’s all it is. Getting stronger and being more aggressive.”

Agbaji, Braun shine in NBA Summer League debuts | KUsports.com Mobile

ESPN.com’s Kirk Goldsberry put the former Jayhawk on his short list of rookies who have “shined” in Las Vegas so far. And he noted that Agbaji’s performance as the 3-point threat Cleveland was looking for when it drafted him should have Cavs fans excited.

Eraser Dust

Liam Gallagher x adidas SPEZIAL LG II SPZL: Release Info

Nothing quite gets an adidas dad going like Liam Gallagher. Whether in a pub eight pints deep howling “Don’t Look Back in Anger” arms aloft, or wearing a knee-length parka with their hands behind their back in the middle of the summer heat, the former Oasis front man has a certain unexplainable effect on a myriad of British men in particular. (ed note - of all of the songs to pick from, they pick the one Liam doesn't sing. cmon highsnobiety.com)

Biden embraces a signature Trump achievement on first trip to the Middle East, aiming to bring Israel and Saudi Arabia closer | CNN Politics

While much of his foreign travel in his first 18 months in office has focused on reversing the foreign policy of former President Donald Trump and shoring up battered alliances, Biden on his first trip to the Middle East will embrace the Trump-era Abraham Accords that normalized relations between Israel and several Arab countries and pursue an expansion of growing Arab-Israeli security and economic ties.

Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives, protesters storm prime minister's office | Reuters

COLOMBO, July 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on Wednesday,bringing to an apparent end his family's near two-decade dominance of the country after a massive popular uprising brought on by an economic collapse.

Video from inside Uvalde school shows officer running from classroom where gunman killed 21

Security video published Tuesday by two Texas news outlets shows police officers retreating from the classroom where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Jan. 6 committee obtains draft of tweet indicating Trump planned to tell followers to march to Capitol

"I will be making a Big Speech at 10AM on January 6th at the Ellipse," reads the draft shown at the hearing. "Please arrive early, massive crowds expected. March to the Capitol after. Stop the Steal!!"

Donald Trump Tried to Contact Jan. 6 Witness, Liz Cheney Reveals at End of Hearing

Trump allegedly called the witness, whose identity has not been revealed, following the committee’s last hearing on June 28, said Cheney, who serves as the committee’s vice chair. The witness didn’t answer Trump’s call, instead referring it to their lawyer, who referred it to the committee. The incident has been referred to the Department of Justice, Cheney added. She said the witness has not yet appeared publicly in hearings.

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett on Pink Floyd’s Shine on You Crazy Diamond | Guitar World

“It’s a freaking blues progression but it doesn’t sound like it, and that in itself is a real accomplishment. So I really think that song is just amazing. With the opening to it, that weird ringing opening chord, Shine On You Crazy Diamond is just epic, and there’s so much that I love about that.

‘This woman is harassing me for breastfeeding my husband’: TikToker shames mom for ‘nasty’ mastitis remedy

A mom shared on TikTok how she remedied her painful mastitis — only to become the target of a relentless TikTok troll.

Jennifer (@jenniferandtoni) gained over 20 million views when she “confessed” to breastfeeding her husband — something that seemed to trigger hateful strangers online.

Republican lawmakers, including Maryland’s Andy Harris, met with Trump at White House to discuss overturning election, Jan. 6 committee says – Baltimore Sun

As former President Donald Trump sought to overturn the 2020 election, nearly a dozen Republican members of Congress — including Maryland’s Andy Harris — gathered with the president in the White House and discussed having Vice President Mike Pence reject the election results, according to the Jan. 6 committee.

FVCC Launches Wachholz Center Website, Unveils Performance Lineup - Flathead Beacon

The WCC will serve a dual purpose for the college, as half the structure will be dedicated to athletics facilities including a weight area, basketball and volleyball courts and multipurpose rooms, while the other half will be home to the school’s music department. The musical side includes classrooms, practice rooms, and small performance halls, while the entire building is anchored by McClaren Hall, a world-class performance hall that will seat just over 1,000 audience members. The WCC will also feature an art gallery, exhibition hall and outdoor amphitheater.

Kalispell art center closes, looks at restructuring | KECI

“We're committed to exhausting every option to restructure and reopen. It’s hard to step away from a building that we've loved, but I also think that stepping out of it is going to really reveal partnerships and sustainability that we're looking for,” said board chair and founder Alisha Shilling.

'Jersey Shore 2.0' Production Comes to Screeching Halt, OG Cast was Pissed

Sources connected to "Jersey Shore 2.0" tell us the new cast of housemates was ready to let loose in Atlantic City -- a house was already fitted with cameras, lighting and a security guard -- when everything suddenly came to a stop.

What the James Webb Space Telescope’s first images tell us about the universe | TechCrunch

NASA unveiled full-color images from the $11 billion James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) on Tuesday, marking the first of what is sure to be many releases from the super powerful optical instrument. But even taken by themselves, these five images mark a massive achievement and the culmination of a 26-year-long process to give humanity an even more detailed look into the early universe.

Genetically modified pig heart transplanted into deceased recipient, researchers say | CNN

A surgical team transplanted a heart from a genetically modified pig into a deceased human as part of a research study, researchers with NYU Langone Health announced Tuesday.