Kansas Football Transfer Report: Where Did They Go?

Over the last couple of weeks, I have presented a brief look at each of the new players coming into the program for the 2023 season. I thought it would be interesting to take a look at where those who left the program via the transfer portal went. Below is a recap of those that left the program since the beginning of the 2022 season.

KU Transfer Portal Out Name Portal Entry Date Position Status Destination Name Portal Entry Date Position Status Destination Velton Gardner 09/21/2021 RB Committed SMU Jordan Brown 11/8/2021 WR Committed TTU Stephen Parker 12/6/2021 Edge Committed Incarnate Word James Wright 12/8/2021 Safety Committed Iowa Western CC Conrad Hawley 12/15/2021 QB Committed Iowa St Miles Kendrick 12/15/2021 QB Committed New Mexico Nick Williams 12/15/2021 OT No Offers Miles Fallin 12/16/2021 QB Committed Northwestern State U Amauri Pesek-Hickson 12/16/2021 RB Committed Northern Iowa Alonso Person 12/16/2021 LB No Offers Jamahl Horne 12/16/2021 WR No Offers Takulve Williams 4/4/2022 WR Committed Northern Iowa Larson Workman 4/14/2022 OT Committed Texas State Gayflor Flomo 4/14/2022 RB Committed Concordia University Mason Brotherton 4/15/2022 TE No Offers Corey Robinson II 4/15/2022 OT Committed Georgia Tech Tristan Golightly 4/15/2022 TE Committed Abilene Christian U Kyler Pearson 4/15/2022 WR Committed Northwestern State U Duece Mayberry 4/15/2022 Cornerback No Offers Johnquai Lewis 4/18/2022 Cornerback Committed McNeese St. Devonte Wilson 4/19/2022 Cornerback Committed Florida A&M Majik Rector 4/21/2022 WR Offers Incarnate Word

There are a few on the list that may be missed, namely Velton Gardner and Corey Robinson II, but one of the truths of life is that everyone is replaceable. So to all those that have departed via the transfer panel, I wish you all the best because the new coaching staff has excelled in replacing you.

Looking at the current destinations of those leaving, I believe the coaching staff made it clear to many of these players they did not fit and/or did not have the talent to play for the Jayhawks in the future. Case in point, Conrad Hawley exited the portal not as a football player but as a basketball player at Iowa State. On the list of 22 players transferring out:

6 enrolled at an FBS school (SMU, Texas Tech, Georgia Tech, New Mexico, Texas State, and Incarnate Word).

7 enrolled at an FCS school (Northwestern State, Northern Iowa, Abilene Christian, McNeese St., and Florida A&M).

1 enrolled at a JUCO (Iowa Western CC).

1 enrolled at a Division II school (Concordia University in St. Paul).

1 has an offer from an FBS school but has yet to commit (Incarnate Word).

1 has enrolled at an FBS school to play basketball (Iowa St.).

5 have no landing spot at this time.

Of the 6 players enrolling at FBS schools to play football, only 3 moved to a football team equivalent to or better than KU (SMU, Texas Tech, and Georgia Tech). This means of the 22 entries into the portal, 19 currently find themselves in a worse football situation this season than in 2021 (14 on teams not equal to KU and 5 without a team).

The new regime has done an excellent job getting talent to transfer into KU as evidenced by the current 247 Sports transfer class ranking of 21. Almost as important is getting rid of players that do not fit with their vision of the team. I am not sure how one would rate a school’s transfer-out class doing the least harm for the number of players lost, but I will suggest that KU would look good in those rankings also.