Kansas Football Transfer Report: Where Did They Go?

Over the last couple of weeks, I have presented a brief look at each of the new players coming into the program for the 2023 season. I thought it would be interesting to take a look at where those who left the program via the transfer portal went. Below is a recap of those that left the program since the beginning of the 2022 season.
KU Transfer Portal Out
|Name
|Portal Entry Date
|Position
|Status
|Destination
|Name
|Portal Entry Date
|Position
|Status
|Destination
|Velton Gardner
|09/21/2021
|RB
|Committed
|SMU
|Jordan Brown
|11/8/2021
|WR
|Committed
|TTU
|Stephen Parker
|12/6/2021
|Edge
|Committed
|Incarnate Word
|James Wright
|12/8/2021
|Safety
|Committed
|Iowa Western CC
|Conrad Hawley
|12/15/2021
|QB
|Committed
|Iowa St
|Miles Kendrick
|12/15/2021
|QB
|Committed
|New Mexico
|Nick Williams
|12/15/2021
|OT
|No Offers
|Miles Fallin
|12/16/2021
|QB
|Committed
|Northwestern State U
|Amauri Pesek-Hickson
|12/16/2021
|RB
|Committed
|Northern Iowa
|Alonso Person
|12/16/2021
|LB
|No Offers
|Jamahl Horne
|12/16/2021
|WR
|No Offers
|Takulve Williams
|4/4/2022
|WR
|Committed
|Northern Iowa
|Larson Workman
|4/14/2022
|OT
|Committed
|Texas State
|Gayflor Flomo
|4/14/2022
|RB
|Committed
|Concordia University
|Mason Brotherton
|4/15/2022
|TE
|No Offers
|Corey Robinson II
|4/15/2022
|OT
|Committed
|Georgia Tech
|Tristan Golightly
|4/15/2022
|TE
|Committed
|Abilene Christian U
|Kyler Pearson
|4/15/2022
|WR
|Committed
|Northwestern State U
|Duece Mayberry
|4/15/2022
|Cornerback
|No Offers
|Johnquai Lewis
|4/18/2022
|Cornerback
|Committed
|McNeese St.
|Devonte Wilson
|4/19/2022
|Cornerback
|Committed
|Florida A&M
|Majik Rector
|4/21/2022
|WR
|Offers
|Incarnate Word
There are a few on the list that may be missed, namely Velton Gardner and Corey Robinson II, but one of the truths of life is that everyone is replaceable. So to all those that have departed via the transfer panel, I wish you all the best because the new coaching staff has excelled in replacing you.
Looking at the current destinations of those leaving, I believe the coaching staff made it clear to many of these players they did not fit and/or did not have the talent to play for the Jayhawks in the future. Case in point, Conrad Hawley exited the portal not as a football player but as a basketball player at Iowa State. On the list of 22 players transferring out:
- 6 enrolled at an FBS school (SMU, Texas Tech, Georgia Tech, New Mexico, Texas State, and Incarnate Word).
- 7 enrolled at an FCS school (Northwestern State, Northern Iowa, Abilene Christian, McNeese St., and Florida A&M).
- 1 enrolled at a JUCO (Iowa Western CC).
- 1 enrolled at a Division II school (Concordia University in St. Paul).
- 1 has an offer from an FBS school but has yet to commit (Incarnate Word).
- 1 has enrolled at an FBS school to play basketball (Iowa St.).
- 5 have no landing spot at this time.
Of the 6 players enrolling at FBS schools to play football, only 3 moved to a football team equivalent to or better than KU (SMU, Texas Tech, and Georgia Tech). This means of the 22 entries into the portal, 19 currently find themselves in a worse football situation this season than in 2021 (14 on teams not equal to KU and 5 without a team).
The new regime has done an excellent job getting talent to transfer into KU as evidenced by the current 247 Sports transfer class ranking of 21. Almost as important is getting rid of players that do not fit with their vision of the team. I am not sure how one would rate a school’s transfer-out class doing the least harm for the number of players lost, but I will suggest that KU would look good in those rankings also.
Poll
Which player transferring out will KU miss the most?
-
28%
Velton Gardner
-
0%
Jordan Brown
-
10%
Miles Kendrick
-
25%
Corey Robinson II
-
3%
Conrad Hawley (Did Bill Self even try?)
-
32%
Miss ya? I didn’t even know ya!
Loading comments...