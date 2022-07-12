Notebook: Ranking the Starting QBs for 2022

The Rock Chalkboard

Big 12 football: Ranking league's projected starting QBs in 2022

The Big 12 Conference is one that is typically known for its elite quarterback play. Over the years, the likes of Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Robert Griffin III and many others have made a name for themselves playing quarterback in the Big 12. And while there has been turnover in recent years, that is not going to be any different in 2022.

College basketball's stockrisers after transfer portal empties

I had a coach in high school who would always preach, "Your actions are so loud that I can't hear what you're saying." That always stuck with me, and it's just as applicable now when you look at the transfer portal as it was when I was figuring out how I could carve out a role as the new kid on the high school basketball team.

VIDEO: What impact could transfers Lorenzo McCaskill and Monte' McGary have on KU?

The KU football program has added a pair of transfers from Group of Five programs over the last two weeks. In late June, KU landed a commitment from Louisiana linebacker transfer Lorenzo McCaskill. And on Monday, Utah State defensive back transfer Monte' McGary announced his commitment to KU. As a result, KU is now up to 14 transfers who have been added to the roster ahead of the 2022 season. KU's transfer portal class ranks No. 21 nationally and No. 4 in the Big 12 as of July 11.

53 Days Until Kansas Football: Conference Realignment Roundtable - Blue Wings Rising

It's been an eventful few weeks in college athletics, from the hiring of Brent Yormark as the new Big 12 commissioner to the re-emergence of conference realignment with USC and UCLA moving to the Big Ten. And last week Chancellor Girod made some comments that could mean several different things. With a bit of time to process everything that has happened, the big question now is what the next step should be.

Eraser Dust

January 6 committee hearings: Here's what's been revealed in the 6 hearings | CNN Politics

Almost all the witnesses featured so far are Republicans. The committee has sought to use their testimony to demonstrate how Trump was told repeatedly that the election was not stolen, and yet he continued to plot for how to stay in power and that he knew the protesters who showed up in Washington on January 6 were armed. Trump not only urged them to march on the Capitol but had hopes of joining them.

Ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, which is slated to focus on the role of domestic extremist groups, here are some highlights of what the committee has uncovered so far.

Trump Loses Support of Half of GOP Voters, Poll Finds - The New York Times

Far from consolidating his support, the former president appears weakened in his party, especially with younger and college-educated Republicans. Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is the most popular alternative.

Uvalde school's classrooms lacked a basic security feature — and it’s missing across America

Moving toward gunfire was the only way she could be certain that her students were safe, the teacher said. That’s because Robb Elementary is among thousands of schools across the country lacking a basic safety feature that experts have recommended for decades: classroom doors that lock from the inside.

The Psychedelic Meaning of “Comfortably Numb” by Pink Floyd

Waters told Rolling Stone in a December 2004 interview that the meaning behind “Comfortably Numb” was based on personal experience. In 1977, Waters suffered from hepatitis, which can cause tiredness, abdominal pain, and vomiting. At a show that year in Philadelphia, a sleazy doctor injected him with a tranquilizer before a show. He said “That was the longest two hours of my life, trying to do a show when you can hardly lift your arm.”

Waters was placed in a state where he was “Comfortably Numb.” He was heavy and sleepy—everything felt similar to the lines Hello? (Hello, hello, hello).

Pete Davidson literally dropped everything and ran when Kim Kardashian asked if he wanted to shower with her in 'The Kardashians' season 2 teaser

Babe? Do you want to shower with me really quick?" Kardashian asked, walking through a doorway.

In response Davidson, who was standing next to Kardashian's sister Khloé, comically tossed his cell phone and what appears to be a pack of Natural American Spirit cigarettes into the air, quickly following Kardashian towards the bathroom

Shinzo Abe funeral: Crowds gather in Tokyo to say final farewell to former Japanese Prime Minister | CNN

Family and close friends attended the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Tuesday, with crowds gathering on the streets of the capital to pay their last respects, four days after the shock of his assassination reverberated across the world.

India will surpass China in population next year, UN projects

India is expected to surpass China as the world's most populous country by 2023, according to a new report from the United Nations looking at population trends.

Why it matters: India, despite democratic backsliding in recent years, is the world's largest democracy and viewed by the West as a key counterweight to China's influence in the region, per Axios' Zachary Basu.

Childcare teacher helps young children and their families grow in Kalispell

Collette Box has tirelessly advocated for high-quality education for young children and their families in the Flathead Valley since 1992.

Box is the director of Discovery Developmental Center in Kalispell, a non-profit childcare and early learning center primarily working with children between the ages of two and five.

FWP plans open house on Somers Beach State Park design | KECI

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is hosting an open house for the public to learn and share input on the new Somers Beach Park design options for the north shore of Flathead Lake.

Elon Musk turns on Donald Trump after he called Tesla boss a ‘bulls*** artist’: ‘Time for Trump to hang up his hat’ | The Independent

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has turned on Donald Trump after the former president called him “another bulls*** artist” for cancelling his deal to buy Twitter and for not voting for him.

R. Kelly Engaged to Joycelyn Savage - E! Online

In a letter to a judge dated on June 13 and recently obtained by E! News, aspiring singer Jocelyn Savage shared that she and the R&B singer are engaged and asked the court to hand down a more lenient prison sentence in his case. The letter was filed by Kelly's legal team ahead of his sentencing.

Ben Roethlisberger sounds off on the Heinz Field name change | TribLIVE.com

I agree with Roethlisberger, many other Steelers fans and media members on this one. The name is hideous, antiseptic and devoid of any legitimate connection to Pittsburgh. I’d prefer that the stadium keep its original name, too.

Webb Space Telescope: Biden and NASA Reveal First Image - The New York Times

From the White House on Monday, humanity got its first glimpse of what the observatory in space has been seeing: a cluster of early galaxies.

