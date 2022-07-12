Kansas Football Transfer Report: Monte’ McGary

Monte’ McGary

Position: Defensive Back

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 195

Overview:

Monte’ is from Omaha South High School in Omaha, NE where he mainly played wide receiver. In addition, he played basketball. He was a three-year starter on a team that made the state tournament three times and won the championship once. It is been a long path for McGary to get to KU. Out of high school, he went to South Dakota State, picking the Jack Rabbits over Northern Iowa and Liberty. After a redshirt season in 2016, he played in every game in 2017 recording 16 tackles. Following the season he transferred to Iowa Western CC and for the 2018 season, he recorded 24 tackles for the Reivers. He then transferred to Troy. In two seasons with the Trojans, Monte’ never played a down. He missed the 2019 season with an injury, he received a medical redshirt for that season and did not play the 2020 season due to COVID concerns. Prior to last season, he transferred to Utah State where he played all 14 games and made 3 starts. He recorded 24 total tackles last season.

In his college career, Monte’ has been part of successful programs. During his redshirt freshman season at South Dakota State, they made the FCS semifinal game, and with Utah State, last season they beat two Pac 12 teams, won the Mountain West Championship, and won the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. This is all to say that KU has picked up a player late in the transfer process that has experienced winning and late-season success at the collegiate level.

Upon entering the transfer portal, it has been reported he received interest from Illinois, Auburn, and UCLA. Monte’ chose KU in part to be close to home and family that has not been able to see him play since leaving for South Dakota State in 2016.

Potential Impact:

McGary played safety for the Aggies last season but has expressed his desire to play cornerback this season for the Jayhawks. At cornerback, he will compete with fellow transfer Kalon Gervin and returning players Ra’Mello Dotson, Cam’Ron Dabney, and Jacobee Bryant for playing time. The talent level at both cornerback and safety has been greatly improved this off-season and Monte’ is a contributor to the improvement. He has a strong case to start this season, but if not with his experience he should be a contributor on and off the field all season long.