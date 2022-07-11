Notebook: Jayhawks Maul Summer League

The Rock Chalkboard

Trio of Jayhawks shine during NBA Summer League debuts

The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas officially tipped off on Thursday night but it wasn’t until Friday that a few Jayhawks made their debuts for their respective new teams. Ochai Agbaji (Cleveland Cavaliers), Christian Braun (Denver Nuggets) and David McCormack (Minnesota Timberwolves) all played on Friday.

Utah State DB Monte' Mcgary officially transferring to Kansas

KU football has officially added to its class of incoming transfers, as Utah State defensive back Monte’ McGary plans on officially joining the KU roster ahead of fall camp. He's the 14th player to join the KU roster via the transfer portal this offseason. McGary initially entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer back on June 21. Because he’s a graduate student, McGary will be eligible to play this fall. He plans on playing one more season of college football.

54 Days Until Kansas Football: Previewing the Tight Ends - Blue Wings Rising

Each week, we will take a deep dive into one of the 10 main position groups, highlighting the key players to watch and giving you an idea of what to expect from the position this year. This week, we continue our series with more of the offense. Today, we jump into the position that found some unexpected depth at the end of last season: the tight ends.

Eraser Dust

Uber broke laws, duped police and secretly lobbied governments, leak reveals | Uber | The Guardian

Leaked messages suggest Uber executives were at the same time under no illusions about the company’s law-breaking, with one executive joking they had become “pirates” and another conceding: “We’re just fucking illegal.”

Steve Bannon says he's willing to testify before January 6 committee after Trump waives claims of executive privilege | CNN Politics

“When you first received the Subpoena to testify and provide documents, I invoked Executive Privilege. However, I watched how unfairly you and others have been treated, having to spend vast amounts of money on legal fees, and all of the trauma you must be going through for the love of your Country, and out of respect for the Office of the President,” Trump wrote in a Saturday letter to Bannon, which was also obtained by CNN.

Zhengzhou, Henan protests: China crushes mass demonstration by bank depositors demanding their life savings back | CNN Business

Since April, four rural banks in China’s central Henan province have frozen millions of dollars worth of deposits, threatening the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of customers in an economy already battered by draconian Covid lockdowns.

Shinzo Abe assassination: Japan's LDP sweeps to upper house election victory days after killing | CNN

Japan’s ruling coalition swept to victory on Sunday in an upper house election that took on heightened significance following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Biden’s Approval Hits 33 Percent; Democrats Want 2024 Options, Poll Shows - The New York Times

With the country gripped by a pervasive sense of pessimism, the president is hemorrhaging support.

Shinzo Abe assassination: Japan's LDP sweeps to upper house election victory days after killing | CNN

Japan’s ruling coalition swept to victory on Sunday in an upper house election that took on heightened significance following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Google's data trove can be used to prosecute abortion seekers : NPR

Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, privacy advocates fear Google will provide users' data to authorities who may try to target people seeking abortions.

One in Six Calls to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline End Without Reaching a Counselor - WSJ

Health officials preparing to broaden the reach of a national mental-health crisis line are working to strengthen an overstretched network of call centers that didn’t connect with about one in six callers in recent years, a Wall Street Journal data review showed.

Bigfork rodeo caps off another successful year | KECI

" I’m one of the few guys I know I’m a professional judge if you pay me to go judge it I’ll judge it whatever it is,” said the Oklahoma native Doyle.

Twitter hires law firm Wachtell to sue Musk after pulling out of $44 billion deal | Reuters

July 10 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) has hired U.S. law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP as it prepares to sue Elon Musk and force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company, according to people familiar with the matter.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' earns franchise-best $143M in opening weekend | Fox Business

The Thor franchise has increased its opening weekend performance with each subsequent film. The original "Thor" opened to $65.7 million in 2011, "The Dark World" garnered $85.7 million in 2013 and 2017's "Ragnarok" brought home $122.7 million.

Sunshine, temperatures turning hot | KECI

High pressure builds over the region today, bringing warmer and drier conditions. Today's high temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Afternoon temperatures climb into the upper 80s and 90s Tuesday through the weekend.

President Biden will reveal the first James Webb Space Telescope image at 5PM today | Engadget

NASA has decided to reveal the first James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) image today rather than waiting until tomorrow as planned, it announced in a tweet. President Joe Biden will do the honor at 5PM ET, with a live stream of the event available on NASA TV and images available simultaneously on NASA's website.

Drinking alone when younger linked to alcoholism in mid-30s | CNN

Drinking alone during adolescence and young adulthood can strongly increase the risk for alcohol abuse later in life, especially if you are a woman, a new study finds.