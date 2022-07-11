Kansas Football Transfer Report: Dominick Puni

Dominick Puni

Position: Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 320

Overview:

Originally from St. Charles, MO, Puni comes to KU after spending the last four seasons at Central Missouri. During his first two seasons with the Mules, he played in 20 games, starting all 13 games of his sophomore season. In the last two seasons, he has seen very little action. His team did not play the 2020 season due to COVID and he was limited to 2 games played in 2021 due to injury. Having only played 2 games last season he was able to take it as a redshirt year, as a result, he has 2 seasons of eligibility remaining to use at KU.

Potential Impact:

If Puni remains exclusively a tackle, he will see little to no playing time this season unless injuries become an issue for the Jayhawks at that position. If he is able to play multiple positions along the offensive line, he might be able to see some time at one of the interior line positions. Though at his size, I find it unlikely he moves inside. His addition to the roster is a depth move for this season with an eye on developing him to be a contributor in 2023.