The Daily Mauling: 7.1.2022

Basketball recruit Mikey Williams visits Kansas Jayhawks

Five-star guard Mikey Williams (2023), out of San Diego, California, made his first official college visit to the University of Kansas.

The Jayhawker Podcast | Dan Fitzgerald: Authentic Culture is Felt – Kansas Jayhawks

Dan Fitzgerald has never tried to be something other than himself at each stop in his college baseball career. A solid coach at Dallas Baptist, earning the fifth most wins in the country since 2015. A great recruiter at LSU, resulting in the number one class in 2022.

Louisiana transfer Lorenzo McCaskill commits to KU football

More on the newest addition to the KU football roster.

Inside Dean Miller’s path that led him to commit to Kansas football

Dean Miller spent this past season in the junior college ranks at College of the Canyons. That’s helped propel him to the Kansas Jayhawks.

Around the Sports World

The USC-UCLA move intensifies college football's SEC-Big Ten battle

USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12, and that means we are soon entering the era of two superconferences, as the SEC and Big Ten prepare to do battle.

What could UCLA's and USC's moves from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten mean for college basketball?

The anticipated decision of Pac-12 mainstays USC and UCLA to move to the Big Ten in 2024 has sent shock waves through college sports. What does it mean for college basketball?

All England Club fines Nick Kyrgios $10K for spitting toward spectator at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios was fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct in his first-round Wimbledon victory, the largest of the penalties announced so far at the tournament.

Brittney Griner: US basketball star appears in Russian court on drug smuggling charges - CNN

The two-time US Olympic basketball gold medalist Brittney Griner went on trial at a court near Moscow on Friday, on drug smuggling charges which can be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Saudi-backed LIV golf series faces 9/11 protest as it begins first tournament on US soil - CNN

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series arrived in Oregon for its first tournament on US soil Thursday and faced protests from 9/11 survivors and victims' families who criticized golfers for working with Saudi Arabia, who they say was complicit in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

The ‘Real’ News

Opinion: Supreme Court deals a massive blow to the planet - CNN

The Supreme Court limiting the EPA's power to push toward carbon neutrality is the 36.4 billionth reminder that this is an all-hands-on-deck moment for climate action, writes John Sutter.

At least 6 migrants died and 10 others were found in 3 separate human smuggling cases in Texas over the last 24 hours - CNN

At least six migrants were killed and 10 others have been found in three separate human smuggling incidents in Texas in the past 24 hours, authorities said.

North Korea claims 'alien things' at the border caused COVID-19 - ABC News

Authorities in North Korea have instructed its people to avoid “alien things” falling near the border facing South Korea.

Going into the Fourth of July weekend, with nearly 13 million people expected to fly on U.S. carriers, we look at the numbers behind the delays and cancellations and see what lessons can be learned.

Royal Chuck’s Entertainment News

Patriotic songs like 'The Star-Spangled Banner' have curious origins

In honor of the Fourth of July, check out the backstories of patriotic standards such as "Yankee Doodle," "America the Beautiful" and many more.

Ezra Miller: Iceland Choking Victim Speaks, German Woman Alleges Abuse - Variety

Two women are alleging abusive behavior by "The Flash" star Ezra Miller, including the woman Miller choked on video at a bar in Iceland.

