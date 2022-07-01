Jayhawks in the Pros (MLB Edition): Ben Krauth

Name: Ben Krauth (2015-16)

Height | Weight | Age: 6’0 | 190 lbs. | 28

Hometown: Concord, CA

Position: Pitcher | B/T: L/L

Drafted By: Cleveland Indians, 2016 (16th round, Overall Pick: 482)

Current Organization: Was released from Cleveland Guardians, Class AAA (Columbus Clippers) on June 20, 2022

Awards: All-Big 12 1st Team (2016), Big 12 Newcomer of the Year (2015), KU’s Walt Houk Newcomer of the Year (2015)

Interesting Facts: Started his college career at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, CA before transferring to KU. In his sophomore season, he tossed a total of 103 2⁄ 3 innings and allowing only six earned runs for a ERA of 0.52.

His brother Nick Krauth is currently a member of the Hickory Crawdads the Advance A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Nick is also a starting pitcher and attended the University of New Mexico and the University of Connecticut.

For a full breakdown of Ben Krauth's stats visit his official MiLB profile at: https://www.milb.com/player/ben-krauth-670078.

