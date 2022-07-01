Kansas Football Transfer Enrollee Report: Deondre Doiron

Deondre Doiron

Position: Offensive Line

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 284

Overview:

A three-star recruit in high school out of Catholic Central in London, Ontario, Canada. He is transferring from Buffalo after two seasons. He joins what is becoming a long list of players coming to KU after being recruited by Lance Leipold to Buffalo. Last season Doiron played in all 12 games for Buffalo and started in 10. He will enroll at KU this summer and has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Potential Impact:

The offensive line is set, considering 4 of the 5 starters are returning. The one spot without a returning starter is the left guard. Last season for Buffalo Doiron’s playing time was at right tackle which is a spot currently held down by Bryce Cabeldue who has started 12 consecutive games in that spot. Doiron should be a primary backup along the offensive line working with the other 2 deep contenders De’Kendrick Sterns, Nolan Gorczyca, and Nicholas Martinez.