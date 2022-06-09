Jayhawk Playoff Watch: Warriors Behind 2-1 after 116-100 Loss

Andrew Wiggins rips down a euro-step slam❗



Game 3 Live Now on ABC pic.twitter.com/myfX8aDkx2 — NBA (@NBA) June 9, 2022

It was a mixed bag for Wiggins Wednesday night. His traditional stat line looked good, 40 minutes, 18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, and 3 turnovers. His defense against Jason Tatum was solid again. Tatum shot only 39% from the field on the night. But he had the worst +/- on the team, -16. During the Celtics’ early first-quarter run, Wiggins seemed ineffectual on the offensive end of the court despite 4 early points, including the dunk above. Like the Warriors as a whole, Wiggins was not adjusting to the Celtics’ pressure well.

If Wiggins is going to bring home his first NBA title, he and the Warriors need to figure out how to handle the younger, more aggressive Celtics.

Recap: