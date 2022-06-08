Notebook: Sherron Collins to Coach Free State

The Rock Chalkboard

Former Jayhawk Sherron Collins in line to become boys basketball coach at Free State High in Lawrence | KUsports.com Mobile

“I’m so excited to be the head coach of the boys basketball program at Free State,” Collins said in a news release announcing the move. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to help our boys both on and off the court. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Kansas' Zach Clemence hopes confidence, experience lead to increased role | KUsports.com Mobile

"I mean, we did everything you can for college basketball," Clemence said, referring to the Jayhawks' national championship run. "We've seen it all. I mean, we didn't do as much as the other guys, but like, we watched them and we learned (from) them. The young guys didn't get to do that, so we've got to teach them what we've learned."

Hungary native Zsofia Telegdy ready to impact Kansas women's basketball team | KUsports.com Mobile

As Zsofia Telegdy watched the Kansas women's basketball team's pair of NCAA Tournament games from her host family's home outside Atlanta, she cheered along with every made basket and, ultimately, felt the heartbreak of the second-round loss.

"I felt like I was with the team even though I was a thousand miles away," Telegdy said.

87 Day Until Kansas Football: Way Too Early Predictions - Middle Conference Games - Blue Wings Rising

We have gotten halfway through the way too early predictions, even though it is still roughly three months before the season begins. And as we get further into the schedule, the uncertainty grows. So let's dive back in to some wildly irresponsible predictions that absolutely won't be used against me during the season.

Eraser Dust

Matthew McConaughey tells the story of those killed in Uvalde in emotional plea for action on guns | CNN Politics

McConaughey, a Uvalde native, said he and his wife, Camila Alves, spent most of the past week with the families of those who were killed in his hometown. He showed pictures of their artwork and brought to the briefing room green Converse shoes like the ones that one girl wore every day that were used to identify her body after the shooting. She had drawn a heart on one of the shoes.

John Cornyn, 'linchpin' of a gun safety deal, seeks to tame GOP fears on gun rights

“I want to be clear, though: We are not talking about restricting the rights of current law-abiding gun owners or citizens,” Cornyn said Monday in a floor speech. “What I’m interested in is keeping guns out of the hands of those who, by current law, are not supposed to have them: people with mental health problems, people who have criminal records.”

Rock's 40 Best Short Songs

Many well-crafted rock songs just miss the two-minute marker — Blur's "Song 2" and Heart's "Dreamboat Annie" both clock in at 2:01, Queen's "We Will Rock You" comes in at 2:02 or the Beatles' "Yesterday" is a tight 2:05. But for the below list of Rock's 40 Best Short Songs, we're taking a look at tracks that get it all down in two minutes or less.

Incumbent Rosendale wins Republican House primary | KECI

A Montana congressman handily won the GOP primary in his bid for a second term Tuesday as ballot-counting continued in the race for the state's newly created second seat in the U.S. House.

Voters across Montana consider more taxes for marijuana sales | KECI

If voters pass the local-option taxes, the Gallatin County Commission agreed to spend the county’s portion of the money on mental health services in the area.

In Powell County, the local-option sales tax applies to both medical and non-medical marijuana.

In Yellowstone and Granite counties, voters will decide whether to ban recreational cannabis dispensaries in their communities.

Mortgage demand falls to the lowest level in 22 years

Total mortgage application volume fell 6.5% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. Demand hit the lowest level in 22 years.

Zinke, Olszewski in tight GOP race; Tranel wins for Democrats | Daily Inter Lake

Zinke's opponents have drawn attention to his troubled tenure at the Department of Interior, which was marked by multiple ethics investigations. On the GOP side, the field includes former state Sen. Al "Doc" Olszewski, who has tried to paint Zinke as a "liberal insider."

The Next Recession Will Be Almost the Opposite of the 2020 Crash

But the next

recession

is expected to be the opposite, with goods spending returning to its precrisis trend, services continuing to boom, and economic pain much less severe.

Glacier High students take first and second in state math contest | Daily Inter Lake

For the competition, students have 60 minutes to complete the test and the student with the highest score in the least amount of time is the winner. At state, Kruse’s and Housewoth’s scores were compared against 200 other competitors' statewide. Kruse achieved a score of 100 in 44 minutes and 50 seconds. Houseworth had a score of 99 within 42 minutes and 40 seconds.

Hungary native Zsofia Telegdy ready to impact Kansas women's basketball team | KUsports.com Mobile

As Zsofia Telegdy watched the Kansas women's basketball team's pair of NCAA Tournament games from her host family's home outside Atlanta, she cheered along with every made basket and, ultimately, felt the heartbreak of the second-round loss.

"I felt like I was with the team even though I was a thousand miles away," Telegdy said.

Poll of the Day