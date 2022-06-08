Kansas Football Summer Enrollee Report: Brian Dilworth

Brian Dilworth

Position: Corner Back

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 175

Ranking: 667 Nationally, 62 Corner Back, 91 overall in Florida

Stats: 30 Games Played, 111 total tackles, 11 interceptions

Overview:

A three-star commit from Chaminade-Madonna High School in Florida, he played three sports in high school; football, basketball, and volleyball. He is the highest-rated high school recruit for KU in the 2022 class. He was a starting cornerback as a sophomore for the state of Florida 3A champions. With offers from Penn State, Pitt, Louisville, and Miami (FL), among others, he originally committed to Auburn on May 19, 2020. On February 25, 2021, he decommitted.

Potential Impact:

With seven interceptions in his junior year of high school, he has proven ball-hawking ability. Last year KU averaged just 0.6 interceptions per game which rank about 100 out of 130 schools. If Dilworth’s propensity to find the ball can translate to college, Brian should have opportunities early in his freshman year. Currently, only one scholarship upperclassman and only three scholarship underclassmen are listed as cornerbacks on the roster. Two are returning sophomore starters, Ra’Mello Dotson and Jacobee Bryant, and one is an incoming transfer, junior Kalon Gervin. The cornerback group is thin on depth, which means Dilworth should be asked to be a contributor early in his freshman year.