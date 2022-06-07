The RCT Summer Bookclub

There was some interest in the comment section in a summer book club so I’ll make a formal introduction. We’ve done a book club off and on over the past few years. I volunteered to pick a book for the first month. Warden said he will do one in mid July and if anyone else wants to pick a book after that. please do. There is really no reason why we need to keep it limited to the summer. This could be a year round thing as long as there is enough interest.

The book I’m choosing for June is the Midnight Library by Matt Haig. Here is the synopsis from Amazon:

Somewhere out beyond the edge of the universe there is a library that contains an infinite number of books, each one the story of another reality. One tells the story of your life as it is, along with another book for the other life you could have lived if you had made a different choice at any point in your life. While we all wonder how our lives might have been, what if you had the chance to go to the library and see for yourself? Would any of these other lives truly be better? In The Midnight Library, Matt Haig’s enchanting blockbuster novel, Nora Seed finds herself faced with this decision. Faced with the possibility of changing her life for a new one, following a different career, undoing old breakups, realizing her dreams of becoming a glaciologist; she must search within herself as she travels through the Midnight Library to decide what is truly fulfilling in life, and what makes it worth living in the first place.

I read this book a few months ago and really enjoyed it as it deals with the butterfly effect (which I spend a lot of time thinking about). As a warning, suicide is discussed and depicted in the story.

How this will work is I will put up a fanpost in a few weeks with discussion questions. When you have finished the book, come join the discussion. We will continue talking about the book as long as there is interest.

Let me know in the comment section below if you plan on joining just so we can get an idea of participation. This book was a best seller so it should be pretty easy to find either from your library, bookstores, or other means.

Happy bookclubbing!