Notebook: 2022-23 Jayhawks Arrive on Campus

89 Days Until Kansas Football: Way Too Early Predictions - Early Conference Games - Blue Wings Rising

Yesterday, we decided that having 3 months to go before Kansas Football kicks off the season wasn't a good enough reason to avoid giving some super early predictions. The passing of one day doesn't do anything to persuade me that this is a bad idea.

90 Days Until Kansas Football: Way Too Early Predictions - Non-conference Schedule - Blue Wings Rising

We still have 3 months to go before Kansas Football kicks off the season against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, which means that there is plenty of time for things to change. But that also means it's the perfect time to make predictions that are likely missing critical information or will be wildly inaccurate long before we actually get to the game.

WATCH: Three KU basketball newcomers arrived in Lawrence over the weekend

Summer is here and KU basketball newcomers are starting to arrive on campus. Three of KU’s four freshmen arrived in Lawrence over the weekend ahead of the start of summer workouts and classes. Gradey Dick, a five-star small forward, Ernest Udeh Jr., a four-star center, and Wilder Evers, a walk-on, all arrived in Lawrence over the weekend. Other high school signees MJ Rice and Zuby Ejiofor will arrive in Lawrence over the next week.

Chris Rock Isn't 'Concerned' With Jada Pinkett Smith's Plea for Reconciliation With Will Smith, Source Says | Entertainment Tonight

"He's not concerned with the Smiths at the moment," the source says. "He's touring and he's preparing for a comedy special."

Warriors-Celtics score, takeaways: Stephen Curry, Golden State bounce back to even series with Game 2 win - CBSSports.com

What the Golden State Warriors did against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night was the definition of "response." After dropping the first game of the series in front of their home fans thanks to an abysmal fourth-quarter performance, the Warriors were well aware that they needed to bounce back quickly, and that's exactly what they did.

Quin Snyder's exit may not help Knicks' Donovan Mitchell pursuit

Sentiment around the league is combo guard Donovan Mitchell somehow is involved in the shake-up, though ESPN reports Mitchell is “disappointed’’ and “unsettled.’’ The franchise is at a crossroads after a first-round KO versus Dallas in the playoffs.

Several Tampa Bay Rays players opt out of Pride Night uniforms - The Washington Post

"It’s just that maybe we don’t want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus," Tampa Bay pitcher Jason Adam said of the rainbow-colored uniform logos while adding that "we love these men and women, we care about them, and we want them to feel safe and welcome here.”

Missing Lincoln Co. child found safe | KECI

UPDATE: The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is reporting that Ryker Webb has been located and is safe.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 4-year-old Ryker Webb.

Webb was last seen on Friday, June 3 playing with the family dog in the year outside the home near mile marker 18 of Highway 56, south of Troy. (Ed note - this little boy survived by himself all weekend long in the woods)

At least 12 dead in another weekend of mass shootings across America

The first weekend of June marked a greater number of mass shooting deaths in the United States than the previous three-day weekend, which ended with Memorial Day.

Boris Johnson will face a vote of confidence on Monday | CNN

Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench lawmakers, said in a statement Monday that the number of Conservative Party parliamentarians calling for the vote had reached the necessary threshold. The vote will be held between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time on Monday.

Senators say gun deal is within reach, but without Biden’s wish list - The Washington Post

A small bipartisan group of senators continues to work toward a deal that could include some new gun restrictions, but not the assault weapons ban or other measures President Biden called for in a national address.