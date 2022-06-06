Jayhawk Playoff Watch: Warriors Dominated 3rd Again, Win 107-88

The finishing blows came on back-to-back threes by Jordan Poole, the second a 40-foot swish, at the end of the third quarter. Starters from both teams logged only a few minutes in the 4th quarter with a lot of bench players getting significant playing time. Unlike game 1, there was no fight left in the Celtics in the final 12 minutes. Both sides were just waiting for the clock to run out.

Jordan Poole caught fire at the end of Q3 and capped it off with an INCREDIBLE show-stopping buzzer-beater! #ToastedHighlights pic.twitter.com/4WLwTPMEjT — NBA (@NBA) June 6, 2022

As for Wiggins, Andrew played 30 minutes, scored 11 points (including 2 3s, pulled down 6 rebounds (3 at both ends), and had 2 assists. Wiggins did not have a great offensive game, but his defensive work on Tatum was his major contribution to the game.

Love this Wiggins pic.twitter.com/17MW7u4eBX — NBA STORYTELLER (@mrtomeoni) June 6, 2022

Post-game news conference

Game coverage links: