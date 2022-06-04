The Weekend Mauling: 6.4.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

Eye on College Basketball Podcast: top wings in the NBA Draft

In the latest installment of 247 Sports' continued coverage of the upcoming NBA Draft, director of scouting Adam Finkelstein joined CBS Sports' Kyle Boone on a recent episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast to break down the top five wing prospects on each of their respective boards.

Report Card: Grading the NBA Draft deadline stay-or-go decisions

The 2022 NBA Draft withdrawal deadline expired on Wednesday night when the clock struck midnight in the eastern timezone. There were 240 Division I players who entered the Draft process this off-season and as of this morning, 131 decided to see it through to the end.

91 Days Until Kansas Football: The feeling around Lance Leipold's Kansas Jayhawks is different. - Blue Wings Rising

It's a process that has been repeated multiple times in the last decade: A Kansas coach, fresh off his first season at the helm of the program, gets to show off the strides that have been made in the offseason. The acknowledgement of flaws that are still evident from spring practices are typically glossed over as the coach quickly shifts the blame to the previous coaches or players who have since left the program.

New York Rangers hand Tampa Bay Lightning first consecutive playoff losses since 2019

The two-time Stanley Cup champions had won 18 straight games following a loss in the Stanley Cup playoffs, last losing consecutive games in April 2019. Those losses came during a sweep by the Columbus Blue Jackets, which was the last time the Lightning were down 2-0 in a series before the Rangers' 3-2 win on Friday night at Madison Square Garden gave them consecutive victories to start the conference final.

Center Alex Mack announces retirement after 13 NFL seasons

"After 13 seasons and 204 games for 3 teams, I have decided to hang up my cleats," Mack wrote on Twitter. "I am so grateful to the game of football and everything it has given me. From the very start it helped shape who I am and taught me life lessons. I started to play football because it was fun and that never changed...

Big 12 boasts $426M revenue; new commissioner expected to be hired in mid-July

IRVING, Texas -- The Big 12 Conference will distribute a record $426 million of revenue to its 10 schools for the 2021-22 school year, a nearly 25% increase over last year and 10% higher than its peak before the pandemic.

Big bats break records in Auburn's regional opener win

Cole Foster crushed three of Auburn's seven home runs and drove in nine to lead the Tigers to a 19-7 victory Friday in the opening day of the Auburn Regional at standing-room-only Plainsman Park.

Fifty/50 -- ESPN celebrates five decades of Title IX

Throughout June, ESPN will present a collection of stories focused on the intersection of women, sports, culture and the fight for equality.

Liam Gallagher’s triumphant return to Knebworth almost felt like an Oasis reunion

“Do we have any Oasis fans on the field?” asked Liam Gallagher, laying claim to perhaps the most rhetorical of questions. “Any from 1996?” The roar from the crowd suggested Gallagher was not the only one returning to the scene of his former band’s greatest triumph: the Britpop-defining Knebworth concerts held 26 years ago in the very same Stevenage stately home....

Here's what Liam Gallagher played at his first night at Knebworth - Radio X

Liam Gallagher Knebworth setlist : night 1 3rd June 2022

Hello

Rock 'n' Roll Star

Morning Glory

Wall of Glass

Shockwave

Everything's Electric

Better Days

Why Me? Why Not.

Stand by Me

Roll It Over

Slide Away

More Power

C'mon You Know

Diamond in the Dark

The River

Once

Encore:

Some Might Say

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Supersonic

Wonderwall

Live Forever

Encore 2:

Champagne Supernova

A Robb Elementary staffer has filed the first legal action against the company that made the gun used in the school massacre

SAN ANTONIO — A Uvalde, Texas, educator has filed a court petition to investigate the gun manufacturer whose AR 15-style rifle was used in the May 24 mass shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Florida bullied Special Olympics over vaccine mandate

The Florida Department of Health argued that state law prohibited the organization from barring unvaccinated athletes from competing in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando this weekend. The department planned to assess 5,500 fines of $5,000 unless the Special Olympics pulled its vaccine mandate, per the letter.

Violin prodigy in Kalispell plays benefit concert for children's hospital

KALISPELL - A 15-year-old violin prodigy from Kalispell’s Glacier High School is playing a benefit concert to raise funds for Logan Health’s Children’s Hospital.

Firefighter living restrictions are up for repeal in Kalispell

A 40-year-old condition that required Kalispell firefighters to live near the city or fire station may be repealed

The current requirement, adopted in 1981, is that a Kalispell City firefighter must live within three air miles of the city or where they can report to the station within 15 minutes.

iOS 16 — here's all the new rumored features for your iPhone | Tom's Guide

Gurman hinted that Messages could add capabilities around audio messaging, mirroring features found on other social networking apps. You can already record audio messages from within Messages and send them to recipients in the current version of iOS, so perhaps this feature gains enhanced capabilities in the iOS 16 update.

CDC: Melatonin poisoning reports are up in kids

Parents may think of melatonin as the equivalent of a vitamin and leave it on a nightstand, said Dr. Karima Lelak, an emergency physician at Children’s Hospital of Michigan and the lead author of the study published Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “But really it's a medication that has the potential to cause harm, and should be put way in the medicine cabinet,” Lelak said.