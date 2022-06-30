The Daily Mauling: 6.30.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas Men’s Hoops Nominated for an ESPY – Kansas Jayhawks

Following its 2022 NCAA National Championship run, particularly in the title victory against North Carolina, Kansas men’s basketball has been nominated for an ESPY, ESPN announced Tuesday. Kansas is one four nominated for The Best Game of 2021-22.

‍♀️ Kate Steward Named to the CSCAA Scholar All-America Team – Kansas Jayhawks

The academic honors keep coming for Kansas’ Kate Steward, who was placed on the 2021-22 College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America Team, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Roy Williams to Formally be Inducted into the National College Basketball Hall of Fame – Kansas Jayhawks

Former Kansas basketball coach Roy Williams will formally be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022, the Hall announced Wednesday. Williams was part of the founding class when the Hall opened in 2006.

KU Jayhawks’ freshman basketball class and summer drills | The Kansas City Star

The Kansas Jayhawks’ four-man freshman class has looked good at practice thus far, veteran Jalen Wilson says.

Around the Sports World

NBA free agency 2022 - Latest deals, news, buzz and reports from around the league

All the latest information you need to know ahead of free agency, including James Harden declining his option.

Wimbledon 2022 - 'A very millennial shot' - Andy Murray, Nick Kyrgios and the underarm serve phenomenon

When Andy Murray used an underarm serve in the first round at Wimbledon, the crowd's surprised reaction was telling. But how do the sport's stars feel about the polarizing tactic?

NCAA Transformation Committee will keep coaching staff limits for season - Sports Illustrated

Co-chairs Greg Sankey and Julie Cromer talk to Sports Illustrated about the board’s challenges around the transfer portal, Division I membership and scholarships.

LIV Golf players share some of the issues they have with PGA Tour

Several players who have made the jump to LIV Golf opened up about some of their issues with the PGA Tour.

MLB in June: 12 of the most embarrassingly bad calls by umps

The 2022 MLB season is rolling toward its midway point, and so far there is one thing we know for sure - it has been a rough season for the umps.

The ‘Real’ News

Stephen Breyer makes it official: He's leaving the Supreme Court on Thursday at noon | CNN Politics

Justice Stephen Breyer has notified the White House that his retirement will be effective Thursday, June 30, at noon ET.

The 2 remaining Supreme Court cases of this blockbuster term | CNN Politics

Although the Supreme Court issued the two most pivotal opinions of the term last week, upending near 50-year-old precedent on abortion and expanding gun rights for the first time in a decade, this blockbuster term is not over.

Stock market news today: Dow and S&P 500 updates

Here's the latest news on what stocks are doing.

A 14-year-old tiger died after contracting Covid-19 in an Ohio zoo, officials say - CNN

A tiger at an Ohio zoo died of health complications caused by Covid-19, officials said Wednesday.

Ted Cruz just picked a fight with a Muppet. Again. - CNNPolitics

On Tuesday, Elmo -- yes, the perennially joyful red Muppet who loves, literally, everyone -- got vaccinated against Covid-19.

Royal Chuck’s Entertainment News

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking | EW.com

R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking. The Grammy-winning singer also faces various charges in Chicago and is scheduled to go to trial in August.

Cameron Diaz un-retiring to costar with Jamie Foxx in Netflix's Back in Action | EW.com

Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement to star alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflix's 'Back in Action.'

JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero To Announce This Year's Emmy Nominations - Variety

Nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be revealed on Tuesday, July 12, at 8:30 a.m. PT via the Television Academy's Emmys.com website.