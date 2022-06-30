Kansas Football Transfer Enrollee Report: Marvin Grant

Marvin Grant

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210

Overview:

A four-star recruit in high school out of Martin Luther King in Detroit, MI. He picked Purdue over Notre Dame, Iowa, Cincinnati, Missouri, and Iowa St. from about 20 offers. He has 3 years of eligibility remaining. Last season, Marvin played in all 13 games for the Boilermakers and finished second on the team with 52 solo tackles and 75 total tackles. Grant was a high school teammate for current KU linebacker Rich Miller.

Potential Impact:

Grant will get a shot during fall camp at the starting spot alongside safety Kenny Logan. To his disadvantage, he is new to KU’s defensive schemes. To his advantage, he has three seasons of Big Ten football including 19 starts, 13 coming last season. Though I tend to favor returning players over new ones, in this case, I think Grant’s experience and bigger body (6’2”/210 lbs) v OJ Burroughs (5’10”/183lbs) will give him the edge and the starting spot.