Notebook: Kansas Prepares for Next Season

92 Days Until Kansas Football: Reasons for Optimism - Blue Wings Rising

I can't really count the number of times that I've truly thought that THIS time it was different, or THIS player was going to be the spark the program needed, or THIS close game/win was the sign the program had turned the corner, only to be disappointed with another blow-out.

A look at KU's roster continuity heading into 2022-23 following Wilson, McCullar's decisions

The KU basketball roster for the 2022-23 season appears set. Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar both withdrew their names from the 2022 NBA Draft on Wednesday and announced their respective decisions to play college basketball at Kansas this winter. As a result, KU has all 13 scholarships filled as players are set to report to Lawrence for summer school and summer workouts over the next week. Overall, KU basketball was one of only a few high major teams to not have a scholarship player enter the transfer portal this year. With the May 1 transfer deadline passed, any player who enters the transfer portal from here on out would have to sit a season or would need to obtain a waiver from the NCAA.

Top100 prospect Braelon Green breaks down his final five

Braelon Green, the No. 99 overall prospect in the 2023 class, cut his list of schools down to just five final options on Wednesday: Arizona State, Kansas, Michigan State, Tennessee and Texas.

Eraser Dust

Liam Gallagher takes further swipe at brother Noel ahead of Knebworth return | Daily Mail Online

He told The Sun: 'Noel's had his f*****g chance to get the band back together and he doesn't want to. So, I thought, if he doesn't want to do it, then I'm gonna have to do it and bring it to the people. And that's EXACTLY what I'm doing.

Here’s the weather forecast for Liam Gallagher’s Knebworth gigs

Friday June 3: Sunny intervals throughout the day, with clouds clearing by 7pm. Temperatures peaking at 19º and lows of 13º.

Here are the full set times for Liam Gallagher's Knebworth shows

11am: Gates Open

12pm: DJ Abbie McCarthy

2.45pm: Pastel

4pm: Amyl And The Sniffers

5.30pm: Paolo Nutini

7.15pm: Kasabian

9pm: Liam Gallagher

1am: Arena Bars Close

Liam Gallagher says he might dedicate a song to Noel at Knebworth

Speaking to Zoe Ball on The Radio 2 Breakfast Show, Gallagher was asked if he will be sending Noel a card for his birthday this weekend.

“Nah nah nah,” Liam replied. “When is it, Sunday? …I’ll have just done Knebworth, bless him, I might give him a shout out, dedicate one of his songs to him. That’ll do his head in won’t it?”

Biden Will Urge Lawmakers to Pass Gun Laws in Speech on Mass Shootings - The New York Times

President Biden urged lawmakers to stop the sale of assault-style weapons, expand universal background checks and pass “red flag” laws after last month’s massacres in Texas and New York.

Tulsa shooting latest news: Gunman bought AR-15 hours before killings as Biden calls for assault rifle ban | The Independent

Police have identified the suspect and four victims who were killed on Wednesday in Tulsa at the Saint Francis Hospital campus.

Tulsa police chief Wendell Franklin told reporters on Thursday morning that Michael Louis, the suspect, wanted to kill Dr Preston Phillips over recent back surgery and pain he felt.

Boutique hotel plans emerge for downtown Whitefish | Daily Inter Lake

Averill Hospitality has submitted a plan to the City of Whitefish to construct a 21-suite hotel, along with a restaurant and retail spaces, at the southwest corner of Second Street and Spokane Avenue. Called the Downtowner North, the hotel would sit to the north of the Downtowner and across the street from the Firebrand Hotel — both are also owned by Averill Hospitality.

Liam Gallagher Performs Oasis' "Roll It Over": Watch

Liam Gallagher always has plenty of Oasis songs in his live sets, particularly opening and closing the show with the major hits back to back. That, of course, almost exclusively comes from Oasis’ first two albums. But last night at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium, he took a left turn and performed the Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants closer “Roll It Over.” When Oasis were still together, plenty of songs from Standing were performed at one point in time, but never “Roll It Over.”

Now, Liam’s finally given it its first run 22 years later. “This is for the old-school Oasis fans, cuz you’ll remember it,” he said when introducing the song. Check it out below.

Wild Mile - Flathead Beacon

Kayakers compete in the Expert Slalom event in the powerful rapids of the Swan River for the 47th annual The Bigfork Whitewater Festival on May 28, 2022

Wolfgang Van Halen slams 'disgusting' Eddie Van Halen death special

The special is part of the Reelz docuseries “Autopsy: The Last Hours Of...” which seeks to reveal “the truth behind the controversial deaths of global icons” by reconstructing the famous person’s “final hours using crucial medical evidence” from their autopsy, according to Reelz’s official website.