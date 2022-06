Andrew Wiggins had a solid game 1 in his first-ever NBA Finals action. His solid performance was not enough to prevent a Celtics fourth-quarter turnaround. In the end, the Celtics took home-court advantage from the Warriors with a 120-108 victory. Wiggins finished the night with 20 points and 5 rebounds in 34 minutes. Our friends at Golden State of Mind gave Wiggins an A for his game 1 performance.

